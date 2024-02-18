Image attribution (Image:"Blood & Glitter" is a song by German gothic metal band Lord of the Lost. It was released on 24 December 2022 through Napalm. The song represented Germany in the Eurovision Song Contest 2023 in Liverpool after winning Unser Lied für Liverpool, Germany's national final, and finished in last position. Lyrics can be found here).

Many activists today are attempting to push back against a medical-tech industry that is assaulting children's reproductive organs, and the human sex binary itself. This industry not only poses serious risks to children and adults, and societal norms, but also promotes an ideology suggesting that individuals can simply choose their biological sex.

These activists are engaged in a battle against what I term the "gender industry," a construct largely driven by adult male fantasies of appropriating womanhood as they intersect with the medical-tech industry. This industry not only undermines the rights of children and women based on biological sex but also attempts to establish a narrative that recognizes a third category of sexed human beings outside the binary of male and female, requiring special rights and considerations.

By employing opposite-sex pronouns and amplifying the voices of individuals with artificially constructed sex characteristics, some of these activists are inadvertently contributing to the legitimization of this corporately fabricated category of humanity. Others have built organizations in effort to offer emotional help to families with a loved one taking on an alternative sex identity but have wound up supporting the initial problem: a corporate and technological construct of an alternative type of human being.

The legal advancements made in the name of protecting this manufactured third sex category of humanity rely on linguistic manipulations that distort the very foundation of human existence. For activists adopting such language, attempting to curry inroads of communication with people who have been captured by the ideology, any success they acquire will only provide temporary relief, as it fails to address the underlying issue: the proliferation of technologically manipulated humans who make up the alternative sex category and where it is leading.