On June 19th, I sat down with two of my favorite journalists, Brandon Showalter of The Christian Post and Jonathon Van Maren of The European Conservative, to discuss recent legal developments addressing the proliferation of gender ideology. The central question: Are we winning the war against it?

The legal changes discussed during our conversation offer reason for cautious optimism. Yet I contend that many still do not understand what gender ideology is at its core. This lack of understanding leaves us in a position akin to handing out band-aids in the middle of a war zone. While temporary relief is better than nothing, the truth is we have far more than metaphoric band-aids at our disposal. The real tragedy is that few are using these more powerful tools, largely because the issue has been compartmentalized into narrowly defined, manageable segments, obscuring the broader picture.

On one front, feminists are battling the erasure of language that affirms women’s material reality and the legal rights that stem from it. On another, parents are resisting school boards that obstruct their rights to oversee their children’s education. Medical whistleblowers are exposing the physical and psychological harm being inflicted on children’s healthy reproductive systems. Psychologists have highlighted the psychiatric industry's role in shaping this ideology, especially how it affects children who don't conform to rigid sex-based roles or expressions.

My own work focuses on the financial and technological drivers behind this ideological shift, specifically, the push to transform humanity through genetic and reproductive engineering, and the broader goal of severing our connection to biological sex through technological integration, including with artificial intelligence. When we view gender ideology through this lens, we begin to see how its many strands, social, medical, legal, and cultural, are interconnected within a single, organized project.

We are witnessing developments that include the manipulation of stem cells into egg cells, the possibility of editing DNA from two sperm, the commodification of surrogacy (creating children with multiple biological parents or none at all), and the rise of LGBTQI+ marketing that detaches sex from reproduction, presenting it instead as a menu of pleasures. Children are being indoctrinated to believe they can be born in the wrong body and subsequently "corrected" through technology. These are not isolated phenomena—they are various heads of the same hydra. At the root is a powerful technological network, backed by enormous financial interests, promoting a vision of humanity unmoored from biological reality and reimagined through artificial means.

One of the architects of this movement is Martine Rothblatt (formerly Martin), co-founder of Sirius Satellite Radio and a key developer of satellite surveillance systems. Rothblatt, a self-proclaimed transgender-transhumanist, has written extensively about a future in which genetic manipulation, AI rights, and virtual reality erase the traditional boundaries between men and women. A lawyer, he also created legal structure for human dissociation from sexed reality to be considered a right.

Similarly, Petra De Sutter, a Belgian gynecologist, a former Deputy Prime Minister, and Europe’s first “transgender” minister, has played a significant role in advancing genetic technologies and reproductive policies that bypass traditional sex roles and even women entirely. De Sutter has served as rapporteur on children’s rights and the use of new genetic technologies in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe, frequently advocating for technological reproduction devoid of female involvement.

Even tech mogul Peter Thiel, co-founder of Palantir and a supporter of Donald Trump, hinted at a broader agenda in a recent interview with The New York Times (38:30). When asked whether he believed the human race should continue, he hesitated, then remarked that "we want more than cross-dressing, more than changing of genitals.” He described gender ideology not as a strange aberration, but as a small step toward much larger, more radical transformations he supports.

In truth, technology and what can now be called a rising techno-fascism are at the heart of gender ideology. It is the center of a Venn diagram where various crises intersect: the erasure of women in law and language, the indoctrination of children to believe they can be reengineered, the exploitative surrogacy industry, the profit-driven betrayal of medical ethics, the marketing of synthetic sex identities (gender fluidity), via the LGBTQ+ political apparatus, and the dismantling of the biological boundary between male and female by governments, corporations, and most institutions in Western culture and beyond.

It is long past time to confront the root of this ideology. Fighting on fragmented fronts: linguistic, legal, parental, medical, without addressing the core drivers of unfettered technological advancement and the market forces behind it, may win us some temporary battles. But unless we confront the source, we risk losing the war.

I hope you enjoy my discussion with Jonathon van Maren and Brandon Showalter.

You may also make a donation to support this work, which is always appreciated.

Author and journalist, Jonathon Van Maren, writes for First Things, The American Conservative, and is a contributing editor for The European Conservative. He has written several books, and his work can also be found on the Substack platform and his YouTube channel.

Brandon Showalter is a journalist and docu-podcaster with The Christian Post who has reported extensively on the developments of gender ideology. He earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies and Spanish from Bridgewater College of Virginia in 2007, a Master of Arts in Human Rights from The Catholic University of America in 2022. He is co-author, with Jeff Myers, PH.D of Exposing the Gender Lie.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.