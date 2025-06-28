Jennifer’s Newsletter

Anon
3d

Just as was pointed out during the discussion let’s be optimistic for collaboration. The academics & intellectuals in medicine, law, education etc alongside the so called ‘stupid people’ or comedians that tell it like it is. I was at a bar the other day & overhead someone saying ‘I identify as a millionaire’. Another comment I heard once about being born in the wrong body was ‘well whose body is it then?’

As a parent I can certainly attest to the absolute trauma this has imposed on mine & so many families every. single. day. It does not go away. I want to bring back family unity, community & love. There’s nothing fun about estrangement. What happened to the joy of creating a life unique to yourself & your partner? An industry, that’s so cold. I am so grateful for the work & everyone in this interview. People like you help me to breathe

Sunseeker
3d

While the numbers of surgical procedures for children might lessen in coming years and perhaps in some places come to a grinding halt, I suspect the preponderance of procedures today are performed on young adults. For this there is no cure in the system that exists. The child market for sex reassignment could disappear but in a divided country it seems unlikely any time soon. None the less, youth are being raised in a world where their bodies are viewed as increasingly valuable in adult markets. A glance at the research coming out of academic institutions does not look good for the future. And who knows what is researched behind closed doors.

