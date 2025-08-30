Is “gender critical” the mirror image of the gender industry?

The Gender-Critical Movement’s Blind Spot

In response to an industry that deconstructs sex, a movement called “gender critical” emerged, focused on protecting women’s rights and shielding children from harmful medical experiments. But the gender critical movement overlooks the deeper, systemic forces at play: an industry profiting from dismantling the sex binary itself and changing us as a species in the process. In avoiding the larger picture, the gender critical movement winds up solidifying the problem.

One of the key things I encourage people resisting the gender industry to do is follow the money. This is sometimes taken to mean that I believe profit is the only driver behind medical assaults like puberty blockers, hormones, and surgeries for healthy children. While these procedures are profitable, the issue goes much deeper.

Turning children into lifelong medical patients by attacking their reproductive systems is financially advantageous, but it’s not a sustainable business model. Eventually, parents and the public will push back. And they already are. This part of the industry is being challenged and it likely won’t survive long-term, but the effect on children’s perceptions will remain, and this is the point.

The Goal: Reframing Human Reproduction

When I say, “follow the money,” I mean that the flow of capital reveals the long-term goals of those investing in this industry. Specifically, to change how we see the sex binary. It prepares society to accept technological reproduction as normal. This vision is already being realized and has been well underway for a couple of generations.

Much of the public debate on this issue is stuck on newly configured sex roles which deconstruct the binary. These identities and the marketing apparatus (or ideology) that supports them, are only there to serve the larger goal of dismantling the actual reproductive binary for profit, and for moving us as a species away from natural reproduction. The real target isn’t just social roles, but biological sex itself. The destruction of the social roles is a means to an end.

Feminism and Technological Reproduction

Feminism, beyond a fight for fair social treatment, has as an ideology, contributed to unhooking reproductive sex from social roles. The birth control pill, and easy access to and acceptance of unlimited abortion were technologies supported by feminist advocates like Shulamith Firestone and Donna Haraway. Both, highly influential feminists in the 60s through the early 80s when these technologies were developed, they helped construct ideologies that supported the technologies of their time, which purportedly “liberated” women from their biology and patriarchal family structures. While men created the technologies, women like Firestone, Haraway, and Margaret Sanger, an early eugenicist who started Planned Parenthood, helped to advance them, much like women who support gender identity marketing do today.