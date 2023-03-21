Corporatism, the New, New Left and the Gender Industry
Diversity and Inclusion are Corporate Speak for Homogenization and Totalitarianism
“Inclusivity is more than a social cause; it’s a business opportunity. It’s time to maximize your business growth.”
Jennifer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Let me get this out of the way because it seems more than a few people still need…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.