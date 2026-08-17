As everybody knows, something very strange is happening in law around the word gender. But the mainstream response (which I call the social model) is also very strange. Upon examination, it is consistently inconsistent.

In the hope of prompting people to have second—and deeper—thoughts about the orthodox view of the civilization-threatening phenomenon of self-chosen legal identity, this brief essay exposes some of the social model’s hidden structural flaws.

As a spectrum of positions on the relationships between gender, society, and law, the social model consists of four components.

Component one: The word gender.

Component two: Four concepts that frequently go by gender in society.

*Sex (male and female)

*Psychological sex (the sex one thinks one is)

*Social sex (the social expression of sexual difference)

*A sex-based caste system (whereby males subjugate females)

Component three: Four alleged lies about component two.

*Separation (“You can detach gender from sex”)

*Mutation (“You can change gender”)

*Multiplication (“There are more than two genders”)

*Elevation (“Gender is superior to sex”)

Component four: Legal involvement. Since law and law alone has the capacity to impose its ideas on society, gender’s legal meaning is also its most relevant meaning. Component four thus ensures that any statement that the social model makes about gender (e.g., “You can’t change gender”) simultaneously accuses the relevant institution: “The legal system is getting gender wrong.”

In short, the social model believes that the legal system (component four) is teaching us lies (component three) about something (component two) named gender (component one). But do those components hold together? Does the social model’s vision of “gender ideology” tally with what is in fact happening in law around gender?

To begin, observe that the social model straddles a fault line. On one side stands Team Sex: “Gender and sex are synonyms.” On the other side stands Team Not Sex: “Gender and sex are not synonyms.” That internal division generates myriad nonsensical permutations. (Has law separated sex from…sex?) But here, we will highlight six key worries, escalating in seriousness.

Worry one (for both teams): Weakness in numbers.

The rules of language permit words to have more than one meaning. The social model acknowledges that gender has many social meanings but misses the fact that gender denotes one’s fundamental legal identity—and therefore cannot legally denote both sex and psychological sex, or psychological sex and social sex. And so on. All told, component four sees the social model’s spectrum collide with a legal bottleneck. To navigate it, the social model must ditch three out of four social meanings, leaving one legal meaning. Alternatively, it could ditch component four and become irrelevant in the all-important context of law.

Worry two (for Team Not Sex): Lack of necessity.

Recognition of the personal body is necessary and sufficient to anchor legal language to human identity. Team Not Sex uses gender to denote concepts that do not warrant legal attention: Psychological sex is an opinion, social sex rests on a firm, but malleable, foundation of flesh, and the caste system reflects a derogatory attitude toward females. No legislative body needs to fawn over misogyny, socio-sexual cues, or an inner sense of self (whatever that is). Nevertheless, the legal system is fixated with asking everybody a bizarre question: “Who do you think you are?” Bar sex, why is anything named gender present in law?

Worry three (for Team Not Sex): The social model doesn’t match the legal system historically.

Many people assume that there was a time, not so long ago, when the legal system preached the truth about something named gender. But the UK’s Gender Recognition Act (2004), for one, says different. The GRA declared gender mutable and superior to sex in law. The catch? Before the GRA, UK law recognized nothing named gender. The legal innovation introduced via the GRA, then, was not mutability or superiority but gender, period. Said differently, legal gender has never been immutable or inferior to sex. Team Not Sex must conclude that UK gender laws have always been wrong. Can Team Not Sex explain that mystery?

Worry four (for Team Not Sex): The social model doesn’t match the legal system ideologically.

When it comes to pinpointing the primary lie about gender and sex, the Catholic Church has put all its eggs in the basket of separation. For example, see this sentence from Relatio Finalis (2015), since quoted in Amoris Laetitia (2016) and Dignitas Infinita (2024): “According to the Christian principle, soul and body, as well as biological sex (sex) and socio-cultural role of sex (gender), can be distinguished but not separated.” See also the Church’s most authoritative document to date on the subject, “Male and Female He Created Them”: Towards a Path of Dialogue on the Question of Gender Theory in Education (2019): “The problem here does not lie in the distinction between the two terms, which can be interpreted correctly, but in the separation of sex from gender.” Unfortunately, the Vatican’s separation obsession is another example of the social model’s meanings of gender failing to align with the word’s legal meaning. On its own, separation is not enough to form today’s legal picture: Gender on birth certificates and passports, gender as the entry criterion for restrooms and sports, etc. That picture only develops when law adds the magic ingredient of elevation, i.e., a declaration that gender is “more real” than sex. The riddle at the heart of worry six is this: Since separation does not require elevation, why is gender legally superior to sex?

Worry five (for Team Sex): The social model doesn’t match the legal system conceptually.

In law, gender is immaterial, fluid, and not limited to two in number. Concurrently, here in the physical realm, sex is physical, fixed, and binary. Quite implausibly, Team Sex believes that the legal system is wrong about three different aspects of sex. Meanwhile, the rational conclusion maintains that the legal system is “too wrong to be wrong.”

Worry six (for Team Not Sex): The social model doesn’t match the legal system terminologically.