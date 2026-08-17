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Steersman
18h

Certainly agree with “civilization-threatening phenomenon of self-chosen legal identity”. Helens Joyce and Dale, in an interview on the Law & Liberty site, similarly argue that transgenderism is a “civilization threatening/ending movement”:

https://lawliberty.org/podcast/when-does-sex-matter/

Not sure if that is hyperbole or understatement but more than a few people argue for the latter. You might also consider a post about the British Royal Society in the same vein:

TransAtlantic: 'Nullius in Verba' - Identity Ideology vs. the Scientific Disposition; The Dangers of Self-ID

https://thetransatlantic.substack.com/p/self-id-or-nullius-in-verba-between

However, I find the essay rather incoherent at best largely because the author hasn’t defined his terms to any requisite degree precision. In addition to which, he seems not at all aware that there are more or less scientific and quite useful definitions for both “sex” and “gender” that make them into two quite distinct categories. To a biologist, ALL that “male” and “female” MEAN are that, to a first approximation, the organisms in question have either testicles or ovaries, respectively. And that to many social scientists and feminists, ALL that “gender” means are two sets of sexually dimorphic traits – basically and to a first approximation, feminine and masculine personality and behavioural traits.

The author and host may wish to reflect on a fairly decent essay by one Dr. Maja Bowen -- AKA la scapigliata, AKA Isidora Sanger, author of Born in the Right Body – which provides a nice table that specifies, in some detail, those two sets of feminine and masculine genders:

https://lascapigliata.com/2018/03/27/how-conflation-of-sex-and-gender-became-a-tool-of-transgender-ideology/

https://lascapigliata.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/dutravxwkaezaxq.jpeg

Likewise the elaboration by US philosopher Will Durant on a famous quip by Voltaire:

WD: "If you wish to converse with me,” said Voltaire, “define your terms.” How many a debate would have been deflated into a paragraph if the disputants had dared to define their terms! This is the alpha and omega of logic, the heart and soul of it, that every important term in serious discourse shall be subjected to strictest scrutiny and definition. It is difficult, and ruthlessly tests the mind; but once done it is half of any task.

https://quotefancy.com/quote/3001527/Will-Durant-If-you-wish-to-converse-with-me-said-Voltaire-define-your-terms-How-many-a

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