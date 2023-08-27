Defeating “Transgenderism” and Tyranny: A Conversation with Author Stella Morabito/Part I
With Nancy Robertson
[PART I of 3 Parts]
Jennifer’s Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Stella Morabito is a journalist whose work I respect immensely. Her new book “The Weaponization of Loneliness,” is a tour de force examination of how tyrants move population…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.