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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
Aug 2

“…the digital version of the person would retain whatever property and status was held…” the pain of leaving all the loot behind…

“…a young woman who wants to marry a digital person…” except there will be no ‘Woman’ any longer — (there is no Woman already if one follows the trans edicts) — Woman is to be eradicated for She is Nature and Nature is Time and it is Time that harbors Death…

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I Rose's avatar
I Rose
Aug 2

Wow… “the dictatorship of the dead” — right on! — will read the rest presently… thank you!

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