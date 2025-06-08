“I find a lot of patients that contact us don’t really have a hardline ‘I am male,’ ‘I am female’ any more. There is a nice pendulum and spectrum of gender identities that can swing either way…” These are the words of a man who is proud to have performed more female to male (FTM) and female to nonbinary (FTN) top surgeries than any other surgeon in the world. This ‘nice pendulum’ is perfect for top surgeons like Charles Garramone who have been afforded get rich quick schemes cutting into the flesh of young women seduced by an agenda only introduced in the latter part of the last century. This paves the way for a new scientific era of transhumanism where sexed reality is dismantled for corporate goals in biosynthetic markets.

Garramone’s marketing genius did not end with procuring trademarks discussed in Breast Offerings. That was just the start. Film, YouTube, and other FTM frequent flyer social media platforms, have kept the good doctor busy. Doctors like Garramone hide behind this evil scheme as an agenda brings throngs of unsuspecting young women to operating tables. Garramone has become a top surgeon to the stars. These stars do not inhabit Hollywood movies but modern social media platforms that have blossomed since the advent of the internet.

2 billion monthly users gather into YouTube’s digital arms making it one of the biggest propaganda platforms and data collectors for the global gender cause. Females, some not yet on the other side of girlhood, are organized into a bizarre club by tech algorithms. Tech knows the lie -that gender is a spectrum. The ‘trans’ and ‘nonbinary’ identifying are shuffled into digital waiting rooms where they are indoctrinated into once unimaginable lifestyles. Chest binding, packing, how to manage upset parents, what to say to medical professionals, how to get ‘T,’ and more come swiftly. Before long surgical update number one is needed. The breasts must go.

Those paying attention to these circles will recognize the names. Chase Ross, Aydian Dowling, Ash Hardell, Bailar Schuyler, Chase’s buddies Aaron Ansuini, Kai Scott and others, have all had their breasts removed by the doctor. Garramone shares 132 YouTube posts of women seduced by the lies on his own channel. This begs the question: Is it YouTube where industry collected their social media influencers for the global gender industry?

With thousands, tens of thousands, and some with hundreds of thousand followers, influencers gather the next generation of girls and young women who are learning that the only way to get by in the world is to become somebody else. The impossibility of this is never mentioned.

Stressed? Female? Trouble making friends? Parents annoying? Breasts not right? Period hard? Too fat? Too skinny? Wish those leering stares would stop? Girlfriend problems? Boyfriend problems? Alone on a Friday night? Countless young women who have come before once learned to manage these things. Today disruptive technologies have taken an ax to the blossoming of youth. An industry of human experimentation is built from the rubble.

YouTube’s magic wizards hiding behind glossy images have global ideas. An influencer is offered. She is ‘trans.’ Youtube taught her about ‘trans’ years ago. Maybe you are trans too. Follow her, this influencer who now claims to be a ‘he.’ Video after video is pushed your way. Keep watching. Do not stop. FTMs emerge from the digital woodwork data mined for viewing pleasure. Yes, yes, you too must be a ‘he.’

Clicks for cash in the global LGBTQ+ marketplace are real, but you cannot see this. The FTM trans club is big. With one foot in the digital realm, you begin to shed your identity. A battle ensues but your imposter wins guided by digital influencers promising salvation at the end of the rainbow. Groomed online you are now ready for life as an FTM in the real world. The world welcomes your new identity as once esteemed institutions have been likewise groomed for the sacrifice. After all your body means wealth for corporate markets. Your girlhood and womanhood was stolen right under your feet, and you did not even notice. In fact, the world cheers your destruction.

For every user that falls off the ‘trans’ train, whether by desistance or death, there are a dozen more users waiting in the wings. Tech churns along supplying medical fodder never stopping to ask why a youth has reverted back to their truth or why a funeral has taken place.

Garramone’s Media Links

Garramone’s quote above comes from the 2015 documentary preview of We Exist about the ‘nonbinary’ life of Lauren Lubin. This is one of a handful of media resources Garramone shares on his website. Lubin was a one-time member of the University of Colorado women’s basketball team. Her trajectory changed after college though and by 2013 she was talking ‘nonbinary’ nonsense to audiences. “I am not male. I am not female. I am a third gender.” Articles soon appeared praising her novel identity. By 2016 she became the first ‘nonbinary’ athlete to compete in the NYC marathon. Someone has to be first for more to follow.

Since the 2018 release, We Exist has aired on college campuses and LGBTQ+ community centers across the country. ESPN let their pride shine with a virtual screening and presentation. Lubin now publishes a monthly newsletter, Beyond the Binary. This is eerily reminiscent of Louis Sullivan’s FTM Newsletter that launched in 1986. Could there be a connection? Sullivan was among first of her kind too. She was among the first heterosexual females to transition. Growing an industry means growing markets and Lubin is an early candidate for expansion into the novel ‘nonbinary’ market.

Today Lubin also runs a consulting company called April Haus for nonbinary and trans people in sports and industry. With help from Lubin, in 2021 the NYC Marathon added a nonbinary division. Boston, Chicago, London, and Berlin followed suit. It is unclear if Garramone performed Lubin’s ‘top surgery,’ but he welcomed starring in her documentary.

By 2016 the American Psychological Association expanded their LGBTQ+ division for the nonbinary cause. Of course, once there are firsts and articles written about the firsts, now can come studies and treatment. Sharing resources from Teen Vogue, Human Rights Campaign, and Vanguard Now make it clear any sort of resource will do .

“There are a group of people out there who want to see a different version of man on the cover,” claimed one of Garramone’s patients, Aydian Dowling, in a 2016 article referencing a Men’s Health cover competition. This version is of the drugged and surgically altered female type brought about by modern propaganda. After discovering ‘trans’ on YouTube, Dowling began her descent from womanhood in 2009 at the age of 21. She started a YouTube channel the same year.

With 80K subscribers Dowling’s 745 videos have now been viewed close to 9M times. Other substack posts have discussed Aydian’s importance to this industry - her Men’s Health claim to fame, her nonprofit (Point of Pride), her appearance on The Ellen Show, her role in marketing ‘inclusive’ feminine products, and more. Dowling has produced a collection of 50 videos under “Top Surgery Updates.” Every girl/young women who gets snagged in this sick scheme is encouraged to plaster their results across the internet for the world to see. Dowling does not disappoint.

Like Lubin, Schuyler Bailar was once a high school athlete with top grades. “Her fairytale,” claims Leslie Stahl in a 2016 episode of 60 Minutes, “had a little wrinkle that may have begun before Schuyler even learned to swim.” “A little wrinkle” is a lie. A big psychological operation is more like it. Stahl does not tell the true story of girls and young women who are sometimes not making it beyond the age of 30 before being captured by global tentacles of ‘gender.’ Stahl works for mockingbird media employer CBS. Even if she were not a believer of nonsense she would not be able to tell the truth. Her only choice is parroting lies or forgo her claim to fame.

Bailar would go on to become yet another first, the first ‘transgender’ athlete on a DI male sports team. Now could come the parade through the spotlight appearing on The Ellen Show, giving talks across the country, and a 2023 book launch. In Tampon Truth readers also learned of Bailar’s role in marketing ‘inclusive’ products. Her first YouTube video was posted in 2015 pre-‘transition’ at age 18. Months later her breasts were surgically removed by Garramone and her reveal uploaded to the world. Today her 80+ YouTube videos have over half a million views.

The Reveal Goes Big

“The nipples always look gross initially. The outer layer of skin will peel away over the next week. New skin will grow in its place and the nipple projection will return after several weeks.” Garramone has repeated these words thousands of times now. In 2015 as Garramone was giving his spiel after unwrapping his latest artwork, and removing the surgical drains placed on either side where once were breasts, a patient was chatting with the doctor. After telling the doctor she had seen just about every chest reveal from his office that is on YouTube, Garramone pipes in:

It all started …that whole chest reveal phenomena started in my office which is pretty funny. You did not see them on YouTube before that. It was one of my patients like 8 years ago. It was a joke. His girlfriend was filming it. I said, “Why don’t you go ahead and put that on YouTube and YouTube was brand new. It got like 20K hits in the first week.”

If true then the first YouTube chest reveal would have been around 2007 the year after Google bought the company that launched in 2005. Garramone was recounting this story to a patient that does not have a large YouTube following. Ian Giles began her YouTube channel in 2014 and today has only 92 subscribers and 20 videos that have been viewed 32k times. Giles has plenty of influence though. As many FTMs do, she crowd funded her top surgery. She then turned it into a nonprofit. Like FTM influencers, FTM nonprofits are coming out of the woodwork too.

Another FTM NonProfit

Genderbands was born. Its mission is to “help transgender people pay for ‘transition’ related costs (under age 18 with parental consent included). They also sell products and provide chest binders. They “operate through the support from partnerships, direct sales, and the solicitation of donations.” With a surgery obsessed blog loaded with advice from Crane Center surgeons and physicians assistants it seems they have found the perfect partner. Genderbrands does not have the influence that Dowling’s Point of Pride has, but people are paying attention. Genderbands has a wide array of supporters including Goldman Sachs, the Utah LGBTQ Chamber of Commerce, the National Center for Transgender Equality, Rebirth OB/GYN Gender Center, University of Utah Health, Planned Parenthood, and more.

Ryan Cassata, an FTM influencer with 94K subscribers is also supporter of Genderbands. This makes sense as Cassata had surgery with Dr. Crane’s mentor, Dr. Brownstein, in 2012 at the age of 18. Brownstein is considered the first modern top surgeon in the country (see previous post). Cassata was an early FTM YouTuber starting her channel in 2007 and now has 392 videos that have been viewed 10M times.

Like Lubin, Bailar, and Dowling, Cassata has also been paraded throughout the media. At age 13 she joined LGBT Network’s Safe Schools Team in NY, at age 15 she appeared on Larry King Live, at age 18 she was the youngest keynote at the 2012 Trans Philly Wellness Conference. Like others she has also spoken at many schools and universities and appeared in film. Cassata also received a special honor. She was chosen as the White House spokes-trans-person for the 2024 ‘Summer of Pride.’ Cassata informs the audience, “…when I was 14 years old I know I needed top surgery in order to continue living really.”

As the interview is wrapping up, Levine asked Cassata to share a song. Cassata chose one titled “Hold On.” There are other songs readers should know about. Cassata now leads a punk collective called, believe it or not, Ryan Cassata and the Top surgeons.

Their debut album was released in 2024. It has a parental advisory warning for explicit activism.

Top # of YouTube Subscribers

Nonbinary Ash Hardell started her solo channel in 2009 and now has 614K subscribers garnering 61M views over 286 videos making her one of the most prolific FTM influencers of them all. She also started a channel with her female partner Grayson in 2012 that has 114K subscribers, 41 videos, and 4M views to date.

Hardell maintains a media company and has been featured on many global platforms. CNN’s “Transgender Youth Turn to YouTube for a Safe Space” is like a sick joke to families desperate for an end to the madness.

In 2018 Garramone performed Ash’s top surgery. It is revealed in “full, uncut” fashion. The bandages were so tight Ash claims she vomited half a dozen times. “Everyone says the bandage is brutal,” says the doc. Her partner, Grayson, tells an audience, “Right after Ash’s top surgery my dysphoria got super bad…” In 2019 she too would go under Garramone’s gender scalpel.

One of Hardell’s videos, “Calling My Mom to tell her I’m Trans,” has been viewed by 13M viewers since it was posted in 2018. Who knows whether this was the actual phone call that happened right after she came out to the internet as she claims. After all performance is key to being a ‘real’ FTM. What is clear is that a generation has been groomed to have an allegiance to their digital footprint over relationships with those that love them most.

Is this Marketing?

The relationship between YouTubers and surgeons is unclear but influencers go out of their way to name their surgeons. Typically surgeons create their own content, but Garramone has relied on sharing the posts of his clients. ChatGPT informs that doctors can pay influencers but also that the relationship should be disclosed.

Influencers can be clever announcing their surgeons like this:

Influencers can also be sneaky. Hardell’s ambitions might be outdone by FTM influencer Miles McKenna. She has over 1M subscribers and her videos have been viewed 121M times. In Teet Yeet, the rising star tells her audience (over one half million for this post so far), “I really wanted to go to this one doctor in Florida,” as a picture of Garramone and his contact number flashes across the screen. This is odd because McKenna had her breasts removed by a CA surgeon, Scott Mosser, who flashes on the screen moments before. The question must be asked – why is Garramone mentioned here at all?

The Last Chapter: A Suicide

Garramone is proud of his famous FTM influencers but does he follow all his patients? In 2013 an article titled About a Boy appeared in The New Yorker. The article was not about a boy at all but about a girl who began to ‘transition’ as a child. It is not just one girl’s ‘gender journey’ but an article encompassing the history of medical interventions and the movement to embrace a larger, more female, and younger population in recent years. The featured child began testosterone and had her breasts cut off at the age of 16. Garramone did not perform her surgery. Dr. Michelle Johnson in CT did the dirty work.

The article has all the trappings of an industry on the verge of going big. It discusses discovering ‘trans’ on the internet, books with ‘trans’ characters, Hollywood stars with ‘trans’ kids, support groups for ‘trans’ kids, the Genderbread Person, and once skeptical parents who ‘affirmed’ their ‘trans’ kid. Also appearing are 2 rising sex reassignment surgeons. Garramone was one of them. The article quotes him saying, “Patients need to have a mature outlook in terms of being able to really understand the irreversibility of this surgery.” Does Garramone know minds can change too?

Like the girl in the New Yorker article, Anthony “Tony” Javallena, was also 16 when she began taking testosterone (H/T Exulsanic). She was a disc jockey from Sacramento who got sidetracked by the lies of an industry. Javalleena had her ‘top surgery’ at age 18 by Garramone. Sitting on a table after her “reveal” with Garramone by her side Javallena captures the special moment with her smart phone. Her message was uploaded to the world. It was “the highlight of her life,” she claimed at the time. One of her social media posts would later read, “When you spend thousands of dollars on medical transitioning, but the dysphoria hits just as hard.”

4 years later on October 13, 2024, Javallena ended her life by suicide at age 22. Garramone, are you aware?

Final Words

Watching YouTube FTM videos is cringeworthy. It would be easy to craft a post far longer with the vile content offered. Many of Garramone patients were not discussed but readers can get an idea by reading Cutting to the Chase and FTM Youtuber Peddles Porn. Know that Chase Ross and many of her friends have also been patrons of the Garramone Center in South Florida. The sordid tale in south Florida is not quite over. There are other shocking accomplices. That story will be told in a coming post.

These young women act nothing like men. They act like immature females hanging out at a sleepover. But they are not at a sleepover. They are on a global digital stage competing for clicks based on lies about their reality. These are lies an industry has told them. They are lies a world supports. They are cheered on by millions and no one is stopping it.

This is not ‘dysphoria.’ It is an evil industry wherein social media platforms and the medical community, have ganged up on generation of young women in desperate need of truth and compassion. Tech algorithms have launched the industry to epic proportions. Have any of Garramone’s other top surgery clients committed suicide? Have any detransitioned? Maybe age 18 should not be fair game. Maybe no age is better. Let us hope Garramone, the rest of the industry, and the disruptive tech platforms sidetracking youth into experimental programs severing sex organs get their day in court.

