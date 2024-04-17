Photo credit: https://www.miriamgrossmanmd.com/
Miriam Grossman, M.D., a distinguished child psychiatrist with over 40 years of experience, has emerged as a prominent figure in the battle against the gender industry. Witnessing her commanding presence during a House Committee meeting in 2023, left me captivated. She was there testifying on behalf of a bi…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.