Glen
7d

I think the trajectory is inexorable. I've been writing software for almost five decades and consider myself a technology person. I recently started a new hobby of learning, running, and engineering AI. I also feel a sense of loss when I consider a life I might conceivably have lived as an Amish farmer. Okay, my knowledge of Amish life was learned through the movie Witness, and a PBS documentary, but I think the analogy fits. A group of people were faced with abandoning what they felt was God's expected role for humans, to work the earth directly and receive God's blessings in return. Similarly, today, many feel that God gave us physical attraction, love, commitment, birth, and parenting as God given roles, which are now put at risk by technology.

We've used containment for nuclear technology. I don't think we can do that for DNA and AI technology. We're too inquisitive about ourselves. We're not going to stop learning.

One thing is certain. The more you appear as holding up the old, oppressive past, the more you're going to lose. Suppose you have many conservatives who agree with you. Imagine a conversation which goes like this. Tell them that the enemy is using genetic engineering to build better soldiers who will take over the country, ...unless we use it ourselves. I think you'll have just lost 90% of your base.

However, accepting the inexorable trajectory doesn't mean there aren't strategies to build a future you want. Here are some I can think of.

1) Argue for being a control group. What would humans look like if they didn't engineer themselves and used lust/love-driven reproduction? Like the Amish (who I think have been very successful), you could commit to biological reproduction. (How this does not become, in a way of viewing it, a kind of genetic engineering? I don't know.)

2) Don't beat them, join them, but with the argument that you should keep your body's own reproductive system intact. An appeal to look before you leap.

3) This is wacky, but here goes. Invent a new money. I think scalar money (money with just one single number) is finished. We can build a model of how people spend their time instead, and reward those who spend their time the way a group wishes (including time spent in reproduction). The better you can model someone's future, the better you can argue for one future over another. For those children blocking their biological reproductive ability today, how can you model how much of their DNA will persist into the future by following a given path? What guarantees do they have? Any? With binary, biological reproduction you at least know that 50% of your DNA is moving forward. If we're supposed to "follow the science", shouldn't we follow the only law of life? to strive for the future of our DNA?

I say these things with sympathy and gratitude for the work you do here. Thank you.

Reply
julie jaman
6d

The usurping of growth and development via AI/DEI.

I live in a small town on the Olympic Peninsula - 10,000 people

projected to grow about 1.2% in 20 years, 2045.

The town plans and develops based on a Comprehensive Plan that is

updated every ten years based on population growth and infrastructure.

The current update has been directed by the City Manager and Mayor using

contracted they/them services.

AI has been used to single out phrases such as "small town atmosphere" to allow

for increased building heights and densities. This in part is justified by staff who

have received DEI training over the last couple of years.

For the DEI believers - inclusive, diversity and equity are the moral justifications

for the radical take over of the document. The new trajectory of planning will make

real estate investors and corporate developers very happy.

One of the most beautiful small towns in the United States will not survive DEI

as manifested through transgender ideology.

Julie Jaman

Quimper Peninsula, on the Olympic Peninsula in Washington State, US

Reply
