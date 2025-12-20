Eugenics Or Human Rights: What Drives The Gender Industry?

In January 2025, I had the great pleasure of speaking with award-winning, South African political cartoonist, and talk show host, Jeremy Nell, of Jerm Warfare. We discussed the drivers behind the gender industry; the power structure, the technology, the market, and where it’s all leading us as a species.

I hope you enjoy our discussion, and will share it with those you care about.

You can also make a donation to support this work, which is always appreciated.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.

For those with interest, please visit my art substack.