In January, I had the great pleasure of speaking with award-winning, South African political cartoonist, and talk show host, Jeremy Nell, of Jerm Warfare. We discussed the drivers behind the gender industry; the power structure, the technology, the market, and where it’s all leading us as a species.

Many think the gender industry is coming to a close, with various countries saying no to extreme assaults on children’s reproductive anatomy. President Trump’s executive orders restoring biological truth to our institutions has been a light in a very dark tunnel. But where others see progress and reason to be hopeful, I see a temporary situation. The gender lobby is vast and backed by the most powerful people in the world. While puberty blockers have been a boon for the medical industry, the industry is made up of various factions, and getting kids hooked on cross sex hormones was a very small piece of a very big agenda.

It is my belief that we can not tackle this system until we understand it and to understand it, we have to face the breadth of it. This goes far beyond an issue of women’s and children’s immediate safety, a medical scandal, and/or a social contagion - the various fronts people are now addressing. While this system encompasses those elements, at root it is a much more nefarious operation, and it is global. Those fighting these various factions need to connect their fights to the power behind the industry, lest people are lulled into a false sense of security.

People are getting a very quick education lately, about the level of corruption going on in world governments. Things are no longer as shrouded as they were. Many more of us understand that this system is connected and is more sinister than we ever imagined. We can feel it. I hear people expressing this all the time.

The gender industry is an integral part of this global system. There is no time to make people comfortable. They must have information. Once we face the breadth of this system, we can begin to organize for good, with the enormous amount of creativity we have as a species. But time is truly running out. We are being ensconced in a technocracy. Telling ourselves stories, that powerful oligarchs in the medical and tech industries driving this system, are just going to give up and go home, is just time wasted on fairy tales. It is time to act in unison, and we cannot do so by telling each other fables.

I hope you will engage my discussion with Jeremy. I am grateful to have had the opportunity to speak with another person who is facing the truth of what we are living.

Here is the link to our discussion:

https://www.podbean.com/media/share/dir-sjkjv-233ea428

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.