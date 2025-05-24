Jennifer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
5d

Ad hominem attacks are usually by individuals who have no substantive criticisms, are too lazy to compose a reasoned critique, or who are figuratively rabid and foaming at the mouth. Keep up your courageous reporting. Stay safe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
5d

Oh dear, this is the last thing we need in the fight against gender ideology. We all need to pull together, regardless of differences of opinion. Being a member of a group which has strict ideals and ideas is dangerous. It gets to the point where you can’t deviate from the narrative or think for yourself. It’s why I’ve never called myself a feminist; I much prefer to make up my own mind about things and if some find that upsetting, then so be it. No group should be above criticism or debate or, as you say, we are no different to the tras. Keep up the good work.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Bilek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture