The claim that gender identity is a “disorder” is not merely wrong, it is a contrived frame, used for indoctrination. What we are witnessing is not an evolution in human understanding, but the rise of an industry that monetizes dissociation from the body - specifically, dissociation from sexed reality. This is not accidental. It is cult doctrine exported to industry. It is systematized and scaled up, manifesting in the creation of “treatments,” “clinics,” and “surgeries.” It is exported through our institutions, our corporations, our governments, and our markets under the banners of inclusivity and care: DEI, ESG, and manufactured language for profit.

Cult indoctrination is distinct from mental disorders because it is a learned process of psychological manipulation and social control imposed by an external group, rather than an inherent psychiatric or neurochemical condition. While people may join cults due to pre-existing vulnerabilities, such as anxiety, low self-esteem, or a desire for belonging, the indoctrination itself is a systematic technique to alter identity, thought, and behavior.

Recognizing The Difference

While the gender identity cult has attributes of a medical scandal, social contagion, and political abuse of women as a sex class, these are downstream effects. The upstream force is ideological capture: a coordinated effort to dismantle the reality of reproductive sex characteristics, and ultimately reproductive sex itself, for profit, while recasting that dismantling as liberation. The language is engineered to discourage scrutiny of the cult. “Affirmation,” “care,” and “rights” mask a process that demands we ignore material reality. The more we adhere to language dictates, the more profound is our dislocation from reality, and the more durable the market in sex deconstruction becomes. We solidify the cult, every time we use the language.

This is not medicine as it has been understood in any historical context. It is not the treatment of disease grounded in material reality. It is the management of identity through intervention, supported by an idea that cannot tolerate critical examination. What presents as care, functions as compliance, a script we must follow if we want to understand ourselves as humane and compassionate.

If Not Medicine, Then What?

Technological reproduction is advancing into spheres that most normal people living their lives, barely consider. These advancements are changing us as a species from one that is ordered around the male/female sex binary, to one reaching toward inclusion of same sex parenthood via technology, gametes introduced from strangers, freezing of gametes for future use, wombs for rent, and beyond - namely, the deconstruction of our reproductive systems. The technological reproduction industry projected revenue for 2030 is over $90B. The rearranging of our perceptions of ourselves as a sexually dimorphic species is being systematically forced to accommodate these advancements.

The messaging has been relentless and pervasive for over a decade, that reproductive sex is not real. It has permeated culture and advertising, entertainment and medicine at every level, promising transcendence through technology, promising that surgical, pharmaceutical intervention, and reproductive technologies can achieve the impossible. This is a castration cult, on par with those we’ve seen in history before, and it is amped up by the tech giants of Silicon Valley, promising transcendence from our human condition - a condition based on reproduction and mortality.

Gender ideology is the most obvious cult we’ve ever seen - it tells a completely irrational story about our species, so profound, no one not inside a cult could believe it.

Since the highly publicized “tipping point” moment in 2014, when Laverne Cox, a man in a dress, posed on the cover of Time Magazine, this ideology has not advanced through open dialogue, but through constant repetition, saturation, and institutional enforcement: cult indoctrination. Euphemisms have replaced clarity: “gender-affirming care,” “born in the wrong body,” “gender clinics.” These are not neutral terms; they are instruments of cult persuasion. Dissent has not been permitted, unless it has remained within the borders set up. We can debate “trans women” in “cis women’s” sports but not the terms themselves or the falsified categories. We have responded, as most cult members do, to threats, marginalization, and silencing, and speak within the parameters set for us. This has been deadly to a functional resistance, as the resistance remains inside the cult parameters.

Capital Drives The Cult/Threat Ensures Our Compliance

The institutionalization of the claim that sex is not binary is not driven by discovery or by the advancements in reproductive technologies; it is driven by power and capital - by force - for profit without ethical or other considerations. Governments, financial systems, academia, and the medical industry align not out of consensus, but out of dependency. Funding streams, prestige incentives, and administrative pressures ensure compliance. To step out of line is to risk exclusion and isolation.

The process of forcing adherence is structured from the individual to the institutional and political realms, by the movement of capital and profits. While industries are threatened with financial devastation, and politicians with their careers, individuals feel the penetrating risk of social isolation, compounded by financial and professional ruin. For families navigating the very personal realm of having one of its members indoctrinated, is to have to navigate all these avenues, and risk losing their loved one if they say the wrong thing.

This is how dogma hardens into a cult. This is how cults become industrialized. When an industry is functioning as a cult, it has to be exposed in order to stop its perpetuation.

It is important to understand this process. Cults that are not contained are more dangerous than those that are, and this one is undermining the very nature of reality itself.

We must recover our language, refuse the parameters of cult doctrine and talk about the destruction of the sex binary before we no longer have that option.

Donations are always greatly appreciated to support this work.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Spectator World, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.