Gender Identity And The Transhumanist Paradigm
An Interview With Comedic And Inspirational Speaker, Laura-Lynn Thompson
Link to the interview here. Begins at 15 min
Having discussions with people on the christian right was not something I ever anticipated when I began researching the money behind the gender industry. It has broadened me, as a woman who has come from the political left, and feminist analysis (and now being at a remove from both). Here I speak with Laura L…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.