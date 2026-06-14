Kondratiy Ivanovich Selivanov was the founder of a religious castration cult during the Russian empire that believed the protruding sex characteristics of men and women were sinful and should be obliterated. He thought himself a Christ-like figure. Born in the Russian Empire in the 1700’s, he started a religious sect in the village of Sosnovka. He declared himself “the son of God the Redeemer, who came to save the human race from moltenness (voluptuousness), to crush the soul-destroying serpent and introduce it into the world of fiery baptism.” Fiery Baptism consisted of removing the breasts, of female followers and castrating the male followers of his cult.

“Fiery baptism” no doubt referred to the hot irons initially used in the castrations of men in the cult. The cult followers, called Skoptsy (castration) (pdf), later transitioned to using knives or razors, with the iron serving only to stop the blood flow. They also twisted the scrotum, destroying the seminal vesicles, and ending the discharge of semen.

The Skoptsy cult removed the nipples or the whole breasts of women. Occasionally, they simply scarred the breasts. They also often removed the labia minora and clitoris. They did not use anesthetics.

Martine Rothblatt: A Modern day Kondratiy Ivanovich Selivanov

Martine Rothblatt, born Martin Rothblatt, is a transsexual transhumanist, lawyer, tech entrepreneur, and cult leader, who believes that sexual dimorphism is tantamount to South African apartheid. His technological religion, the Terasem Movement, is a cult based on obliterating the bodies of humans so that they might achieve their lofty place in cyberspace.

It is striking how kindred the Skoptsy seem to the gender identity cult, carving up the genitals of primarily young adults in the name of self-expression and liberation so that they may become their “true selves.”

Rothblatt, is a man with a god complex seeking to deliver people from their sex organs toward liberation. He is a frequent speaker at Out Leadership, the business networking arm of the LGBTQ+ lobby, and other LGBTQ+ events and conferences. In his book, From Transgender to Transhuman: A Manifesto On The Freedom Of Form, retitled from a previous version, The Apartheid of Sex, he cobbles together feminist analysis, queer theory, and the horrifically oppressive system of South African apartheid, with his idea of technological transcendence from the body. He crafts what amounts to a blueprint for modern gender ideology doctrine. In the book, he maps a vision of “transgenderism,” as an onramp to transhumanism, claiming, “transgenderism provides sociobiology with evidence of a new species” (pg 13).

Rothblatt believes that with technology, humanity has the potential to leave its sexual dimorphism behind, creating an opportunity for limitless unique sexual identities. By now, most people have heard the term “sex on a spectrum,” or some variation of the idea that there are more than two sexes, which is antithetical to reality. Rothblatt is intent on this anti-reality.

LGBTQ+ And Civil Rights: The Vector For The Modern Castration Cult

The current LGBTQ+ political apparatus is forcing us all into a castration cult. Rothblatt believes the greatest catapult for humanity into a new species lies beyond the event of “transgenderism.” “Based upon our rapidly accelerating ability to imbue software with human personality, autonomy, and self-awareness,” he states, “a movement of ‘transhumanists’ have joined ‘transgenderists’ in calling for the launch of Persona creatus.”