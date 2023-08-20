I began researching the gender industry a decade ago, specifically the money behind promoting body dissociation as a progressive new lifestyle. It is becoming apparent to many now, that medically assaulting children’s reproductive organs will go down in history as one of the greatest scandals of all time. What is still escaping most people is the connections this medical assault on children’s reproductive organs has to technology, how we are all being systematically, sexually traumatized, and conditioned to dissociate from ourselves by this technology. This dissociation is a necessary prelude to a transhumanist paradigm, where tech czars hope to create humans more integrally enmeshed with AI, and the medical industrial complex hopes to profit from these fusions.

We must examine why most adults are unable to respond effectively to the overt exposure of children to extreme sexual material and acts. Why is the brutalization of their sex organs, being framed as a human right conflated with same sex attraction and why don’t more adults respond to this atrocity?

Pride Parades have become a public arena for open displays of kink, fetish, and naked adults performing lewd acts for children and adults alike, where disowning one’s sex is celebrated. Gender ideology allies, like Peter Tatchell in the UK, promote the dissolution of all sex boundaries as human progress and “queer liberation.”