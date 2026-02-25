On November 17, 2025 Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) convened in Washington, D.C. for an “historic conversation about what’s killing Americans and how to fix it.” Laden with industry influence, the segment titled “Psychedelic Medicine: The Next Frontier in Mental Health” was alarming. Psychedelics are dissociative agents fraught with a troubling history. Aware of psychedelic applications for what is called “gender affirming care (GAC),” but what is in reality undermining biological sex for a synthetic sex, I was doubly alarmed. (GAC will be referred to in this post as Synthetic Sex Affirmation (SSA)). This is the United States, not the land of World State described in Aldous Huxley’s Brave New World, where mood-altering drugs numb citizens into acceptance of their scientifically engineered lives.

The social engineering of “transgender” involves the merger with science, making for some of the finest scientism that has ever existed. Dissociation from sexed reality hardly requires psychedelics when the deceptive LGBTQ+ “be kind” brigade inhabits every tech platform, institution, government, medical establishment, and corporate venture out there. But hallucinating synthetic sex via psychedelics under the guidance of a modern therapist does not just deceive, it screams deception. Psychologically manufactured desire, with or without psychedelics, steals sovereignty and renders patients blind to their membership in the “gender” experiment. Synthetic sex gets a pass for the transgender to transhuman metamorphosis of the human condition. Scientism advances. Man is reduced to marketable human parts.

“Identity Capture and Family Creation” exposed a physician and founder of a CA transgender clinic to be a psychedelic-assisted therapist for LGBTI. The physician of mention, SuegeeTamar-Mattis’, toxin of choice is ketamine. But she and ketamine are hardly sole perpetrators. SSA via psychedelics is a growing fad for gender cult adherents. Cannabis, ketamine, LSD, psilocybin, ayahuasca, and MDMA are all used experimentally in research and/or therapy.

A coming post will further expose the dangerous and growing practice of SSA via psychedelics. Until then know that “queering psychedelics” is a term used by industry for this venture. Today’s post instead presents some of the background that connects this strange practice of queering psychedelics in mental health care both back to the 50s and 60s and forward into the future.

In the 50s and 60s new age, eastern, esoteric, and pagan practices convened with industry forces to bring about a cultural revolution that has simmered beneath the surface for decades now. By the turn of the 21st Century, as technology advanced and Christian influences continued to weaken, it began to rumble again. Today this movement is openly public and actively recruiting.

A 2023 Journal of Psychedelic Medicine article reminds that psychedelics in mental health incorporate both psychopharmacology and psychotherapy adding:

“Importantly, the psychotherapeutic components of psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy have not been empirically interrogated, and the current preparation/integration model is best conceptualized as a product of trial-and-error originating from the first wave of psychedelic research taking place primarily in the 1960s.”

Many are aware of the infamous and notorious era of the 60s. A reminder is needed here. Psychotherapy for “gender affirmation,” SSA, is likewise trial and error with a troubling history. Does not combining two distinct trial and error applications with concerning results seem unbelievably reckless?

Nonetheless the psychedelic drug market is estimated to expand from 3B in 2025 to almost 13B in 2035. Among the big players is Atai Life Sciences whose founder, Christian Altermayer, was exclaiming his conviction that psychedelic mental health care was the next big thing in front of the American public at the MAHA event in November 2025.

Brief Background

By 1970 the FDA initiated the Controlled Substances Act and an era mark by uncontrolled psychedelic experimentation was coming to an end. At least that is what the public thought. Regardless the myriad political views at the time, when Nixon declared drugs to be “public enemy number one,” it was not without reason, even if behind much of the proliferation of drugs was the government itself.

The reason for the rash move into unknown waters of mind control and hallucinogens was said to be the rising tide of communism and the desire to control foreign enemies. In that attempt American citizens were turned into guinea pigs. In its wake left many dead and abused citizens, broken families, clandestine operations with largely destroyed files (MK-Ultra), and psychiatric practices not for the fainthearted. Donald Ewen Cameron with his psychic driving experiments and Louis Jolyon West with his interest in implanting false memories and inducing mental disorders were just a couple of the many psychiatrists let loose on unsuspecting victims.

Native tribes, ambitious scientists, pharmaceutical companies, mental health practitioners, government officials, and a healthy dose of adventurous and gullible youth all participated, but interests could not have been more disparate. With some intent on cultural integration, others on wealth, others on deception, and others wanting to experience alternative states or create a new utopia, madness ensued.

With psychedelic concoctions in place, Harvard psychologist Timothy Leary launched the Harvard Psychedelic Project. It ran from 1961 until his firing in 1963. Things like staff and undergraduate enthusiasm for altered states and prisoner abuse were too much. Ramifications would reverberate across the country to the west coast where the Beat Generation was thriving on “naked self-expression” rather than Cold War ideology. Youth were soon beating to the drum of Leary’s “turn on, tune in, and drop out,” over education, families, or jobs. Acid trips, rock ‘n’ roll, political protests, Haight-Ashbury, Charles Manson, and Helter Skelter became hallmarks of the era. The toll was tremendous. But the era also left trails, curious scientists, institutions that pressed on, and a culture that could never completely recover.

Genders Parallels

In many ways it follows the gender industry that was forced to close most of the clinics that were transitioning mostly adult males into synthetic ‘women’ in trial and error fashion from the 50s through the 70s. When JHU closed their Gender Identity Clinic in 1979 many believed that to be the end of it. Instead the industry found refuge in the Reed Erickson Institute, the Harry Benjamin International Gender Identity Disorder Association, and in some hospitals that did not stop performing surgeries (Mount San Rafael in CO for one). It found refuge in intersex clinics that transitioned boys to girls, in NGOs born during the AIDS crisis and in its brick and mortar clinics where homosexual healthcare transitioned to LGBTQ+ healthcare overnight (Howard Brown, Callen-Lorde, Whitman Walker, and Fenway Health among them). Like the era of psychedelics, gender also had academic institutions keen on remaining relevant in an increasingly tech and science entrenched world.

Gender also had San Francisco, a hotbed of LGBTQ+ counterculture, and a tech industry in Silicon Valley to the south already beginning to roar to life, propped up by government interests, nerdy young males, and unusual lifestyles. The SF Haight Ashbury free clinics treating STDs and addiction morphed into AIDS clinics and grew into HealthRight 360 treating the LGBTQ+ population. Is it a coincidence the founder, David E. Smith, also founded the Journal of Psychedelic Drugs?

The “gender” experiment was ready to be scaled for success. Like the halls of Harvard, soon places of higher education had been turned into living nightmares for parents across America when higher ed institutions participated in the wide scale (and ongoing) social engineering experiment of “gender,” the research institutions the worst among them. Adventurous and gullible youth can always be found, and where better than in universities where subjects are 18 and free to “consent” to their hearts delight. The era of anybody can be ‘trans’ and the wide scale indoctrination of youth were underway. The modern altered state, aided not by LSD, but by cross-sex hormones beckons.

The slogans change but not the economic drive to stay competitive in a world economy. Today’s slogans “biology is not destiny,” “love is love” and “transwomen are women” have replaced Leary’s “turn on, tune in, drop out.” The world economy has shifted. Mind control is in operation, maybe not based on Leary’s LSD, but on sexual blackmail, psychic driving, depatterning, isolation, and sensory deprivation, practices honed in the MK-Ultra years. Plus cross-sex hormones. Cross-sex hormones are sure to make any male or female feel like they are in an altered state. Propaganda is at its prime with glossy photos and fuzzy TV screens replaced with ever changing digital messaging 24/7, much rainbow tinted. As venture capitalism became more sophisticated, markets in all things tech and biotech became the new hot thing. This is where “biology is not destiny” comes in. The body is readied for harvesting wealth. Why not add psychedelics to increase disassociation?

Connections

Psychedelic research and experimentation would live on through the 60s even after the Harvard Psychedelic Project closed down via avenues like the Brotherhood of Eternal Love and The League for Spiritual Discovery (initials LSD). Efforts continued for a time at Millbrook Estate in NY and the World Psychedelic Centre (WPC) in London. The foundation was forming that would lead to the MAHA psychedelic discussion in front of the American public a full 60 years later.

With Leary’s financial input and armed with acid (LSD) and print propaganda, British psychedelic enthusiast Michael Hollingsworth helped establish the London WPC as an informal place to gather and experience psychedelic trips. One of WPC founders, Joey Mellen, would marry a woman whose investments in psychedelics would prove fruitful in years to come. She was British Countess Amanda Feilding.

Feilding came to be known as Lady Mindbender for her interests and activities. She dropped out of school at 16, immersed herself in Buddhism and comparative religion, and had a pet raven she considered her twin soul. She and Mellen were followers of Dutch guru’s Bart Hughes trepanation movement. Trepanation is based on the ancient process of drilling a hole in the skull. Feilding trepanned herself when no physician would perform the procedure. She also filmed it calling it ‘art’ and fought under the UK platform “Trepanation for National Health.”

When asked about trepanation research in a 2013 Vice Magazine interview, she explains that patients are needed to do research in order to build evidence because there was none. She even says, “I think it’s strange that people can get sex changes but not trepanation—a simple operation.” She points out how gender surgery has gone mainstream. They pushed ahead with patients regardless that there was no evidence but the poor examples set by the early era of gender identity clinics. Why not do the same with trepanation? Why not psychedelics?

Feilding passed away in 2025 but not before founding the Beckley Foundation in 1998 to focus on psychedelic research and policy and launching Beckley Psytech in 2019 with millions in seed funding to create commercial psychedelic drugs. Her son, Cosmo Feilding Mellen, born in 1985, carries on the family business and has participated in psychedelic drug trials himself. In a Psychedelic Alpha article, he praises the influence in his young life on psychedelic enthusiasts like David Nutt, Robin Carhart-Harris, and Rick Doblin, all prominent players today.

In 2019 The Beckley Foundation funded the world’s first academic center for psychedelic science at the Imperial College of London Centre for Psychedelic Research. This was first led by Dr. Robin Carhart-Harris. Today it is led by David Nutt, considered the most prominent neuropsychopharmacologist in the world. Carhart-Harris is now at UCSF. Is it a coincidence this is the heart of US LGBTQ+ counterculture, the synthetic sex industry, and Silicone Valley?

In 2013 it was the renowned neuropsychopharmacologist David Nutt that convinced Christian Angermayer to try psychedelics. He soon did. He liked them so much he has invested millions of his own money. In 2025 Beckley Psytech merged with Angermayer’s Atai Life Sciences to become Atai Beckley. On stage in November 2025 in front of the American public was Christian Altermayer representing Atai Beckley saying things like, “We’re out and I’m very happy because our drugs are so good.”

Technology and the Rise of the Transhumanists

By the 1930s technocracy, or the science of social engineering, was born. The science though was yet it in its infancy. Silicon Valley was on the move by the 1950s just as psychedelic use was about to catch on.

By the 80’s “turn on, tune in, drop out” became “tune in, turn on, take over” when Leary’s once nemesis, G. Gordon Liddy, suddenly turned a collaborator. In 1983 Leary turned to Alcor Life Extension Foundation and CryoCare as possibilities to freezing his remains. While it is reported he did not go ahead with these plans, he considered himself a futurist. He was not the only psychedelic enthusiast embracing technology.

Today the tech sector and governments have all but merged with technocracy as a goal. LSD microsdosing is a known activity among the technocratic elite. Peter Thiel and prominent futurists today like Ray Kurzweil are now involved in Alcor. Peter Thiel is also a prominent tech investor while also an Atai Investor and an investor in other sex disruptive ventures.

Modern Magicians

In 2004 a new transhumanist spiritual cult was founded by MTF billionaire Martine Rothblatt called Terasem. For a fee a devotee’s “mindfile” can be potentially resurrected after “discarding” the biological body. There is no death followed by potential salvation but a forever life in the digital realm could be possible. Do you believe in magic?

Atai’s Christian Angermayer seems to believe in magic. He speaks of his crypto and biotech ventures in a 2022 conference for UHNWI. Never heard of UHNWI? It means Ultra High Net Worth Individuals. UHNWI convene in an exclusive gathering to discuss their futurist plans and the public is not invited, being not UHNWI and all.

Sarcasm aside, it is called Crypto Finance Conference (CFC) St. Moritz, a gathering that started in 2018. Only 12% of applicants get accepted to this gathering of UHNWI. It is where the traditional finance folks and the crypto folks meet up with government and supranational powers. The Swiss Alps meetings are to continue and 2026 expansion in the Middle East is in the works.

Angermayer says his favorite topic is psychedelics, not just for their potential but what it has offered him as a happy professional. With no need to try them he did just that after being introduced to the esteemed doctor, David Nutt. He found his ‘trip,’ done in a legal place of course, to be the most important experience he has ever had.

Angermayer claims to want to help the massive number of people with mental health diagnoses. He never questions the diagnoses themselves. His company is working on projects with magic mushrooms, ketamine, ibogaine, and DMT to develop compounds as medical treatments. It is not the plants that provide riches. It is the chemical compounds.

Angermayer makes bold claims. That people over the age of 30 loose creativity and innovation and that psychedelics can grow neuroplasticity are among them. “That is the sort of side effect, it sort of gives you,” he claims. Sound scientific? Remember the 2023 research quote about it all being trial and error? Which is it? And what does all this have to do with crypto?

Angermayer also suggests that more mental health issues are induced by the speed of technological change and the world we are building. He points out that human psychedelic use in a controlled manner has been done for thousands of years. That seeking altered states has been noted throughout history is true enough but listen closely. “I want to create that for today’s world,” says the UNHWI. He proceeds to describe a study using psychedelics as a conflict resolution tool between Iraeli settlers in the West Bank and Hezbollah fighters. That was before whatever happened on October 7th, 2023 did. Does anyone else think inducing peace and prosperity via psychedelics is a fool’s errand? Perhaps as soon as everyone’s neuroplasticity expands utopia will follow. Maybe this takes an UHNWI to understand.

Angermayer is a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum which in turn supports the UN Partnership for LGBTIQ Equality. Angermayer, like Thiel and many other tech gurus, hangs in LGBTQ+ circles. Whether he is homosexual or not is unclear.

Links now broken.

Regardless he has earned a spot in the pro LGBTQ Gaingels 100 alongside transhumanist MTF Martine Rothblatt, cross sex hormone entrepreneur MTF Jerrica Kirkley, and others. Gaingel’s motto, “influencing social change through venture investing,” explains this phenomenon.

As his UHNWI talk progresses it gets weirder. He speaks of aging as a disease, of stopping it, of reversing it, and then goes full transhuman with the concept. It is like Leary all over again. “Picking the time of death,” he claims, “is the biggest liberation for humanity.” That would involve staying human according to this venture capitalist. Why not transport the mind into a computer? The body, aka biology, for venture capitalists like Angermayer is not destiny, just like the activists claim.

One of Angermayer’s other venture capital projects is Enhanced. At Enhanced, the body is everything. The company vision reads: “To create the definitive scientific, cultural and sporting movement that safely evolves mankind into a new superhumanity.” In front of the American public in November 2025 Angermayer claims that the Olympics is a farce because of the prevalence of doping. Dope them all and create superhumans is the venture capitalist answer! These are not people who believe in God, they want to be gods. They also claim psychedelics to be the next frontier in mental health. Maybe they are wrong.

Until next post it is recommended to stay away from altered or enhanced states and keep both feet firmly planted in reality.

Additional sources not linked within this post include:

Lisle, J. (2025). Project Mind Control: Sidney Gottlieb, the CIA, and the Tragedy of MKULTRA. St. Martin’s Press.

van der Reijden, J. (2025, September 18). Psychedelics & Elitism. Disinformation Research Center. https://isgp-studies.com/psychedelics-and-elitism.

Donations are always greatly appreciated to support this work.

This post was originally published by Mothers Grim on Desexing: Medicine as Means.

Mothers Grim is the pseudonym for an independent journalist intent on exposing the grim realities of the “gender’“ industry. She is among thousands of mothers and fathers whose children have become ensnarled in, or have escaped from, a system intent on doing harm. The medical technocracy is attempting to fashion a transhuman future in which humanity will live dissociated from their physical reality. The time to pay attention is now. What she writes is neither nursery rhyme nor folklore. Subscribe for free access to her newsletter and website.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Spectator World, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.