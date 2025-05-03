By Brandon Showalter

In November 2024, I had the great pleasure of speaking with fellow journalist, Brandon Showalter, and fellow critics of the gender industry, Joe Allen, and Suzanne Vierling.

As the fourth industrial revolution takes shape, the Trump administration implements laws restricting the atrocious assaults on children’s reproductive systems for identity purposes, and massive lawsuits take shape against those facilitating this social experiment, will it be enough to stop the underlying propagation of transhumanism? How closely related are the ideologies of transgenderism and transhumanism?

- Jennifer Bilek

The mere mention of the word “transhumanism” evokes for many people a mental picture of a tin-foil hat. Are there people who truly think that we can become something other than homo sapiens? Can we somehow self-identify outside of our species by way of technology?

And, even if we could, should we?

Surely, this is utterly preposterous, you might say. This delusion will never become mainstream. But isn’t that exactly what many said about transgenderism around a decade ago?

Major figures — some of whom have billions of dollars at their disposal — who are behind pushing transgenderism around the world are also driving many forms of body dissociation for profit, reengineering humanity itself in pursuit of such things as living forever in cyberspace.

In a way, gender ideology, the push to obliterate the material reality of sex, is itself a form of transhumanism. In this season finale, we speak with three individuals who argue that we should not overlook the unmistakable connection between the vain attempt to transcend our sex (transgenderism) and transcend our personhood (transhumanism) – and warn that one is the onramp to the other.

What might the future hold if the emerging cult of transhumanism is left unchecked? Listen here to find out more:

https://www.christianpost.com/podcast/season-4-finale-is-transgenderism-the-on-ramp-to-transhumanism.html

You may also make a donation to support this work, which is always appreciated.

Brandon Showalter is a journalist and docu-podcaster with The Christian Post who has reported extensively on the developments of gender ideology. He earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies and Spanish from Bridgewater College of Virginia in 2007, a Master of Arts in Human Rights from The Catholic University of America in 2022. He is co-author, with Jeff Myers, PH.D of Exposing the Gender Lie.

Dr. Suzanne Vierling is a clinical psychologist and higher ed professional with a vision to preserve the institution of womanhood in the fourth industrial economy. suzannevierling@gmail.com website drsuzannevierling.com

Joe Allen is author of Dark Aeon: Transhumanism and the War Against Humanity. Joe Allen has written for Chronicles, The Federalist, Human Events, The National Pulse, Parabola, Salvo, and Protocol: The Journal of the Entertainment Technology Industry. He holds a master’s degree from Boston University, where he studied cognitive science and human evolution as they pertain to religion. As an arena rigger, he’s toured the world for rock n’ roll, country, rap, classical, and cage-fighting productions. He also served as the transhumanism editor for Bannon’s WarRoom.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.