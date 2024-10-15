J.K. Rowling has long battled against a totalitarian system of censorship and intense pressure for refusing to align her public statements with the narrative of gender ideology. She has faced unrelenting rape and death threats, public accusations of bigotry, the silence of her peers, and the complicity of those profiting from her work. Throughout this struggle, she has remained courteous and steadfast. However, she has recently become bolder and more confrontational in her responses to critics who advocate for the claimed human rights of individuals denying their biological sex. This newfound assertiveness has attracted a larger following eager to champion her commitment to women's rights, alongside her fame from the beloved Harry Potter series.

Thus, it was surprising to see her recent tweet on the platform X, expressing her weariness and nausea with those insisting that "there is no such thing as a trans person.”

The notion of transitioning one's sex, or denying its existence, is a corporate and political illusion sustained by a linguistic framework that has been engineered into our institutions, legal systems, and markets. The rapid acceptance of this idea is in direct proportion with the funding and propaganda promoting the belief that individuals uncomfortable with their biological sex can transcend that discomfort through medical assaults on their anatomy. Criticisms of this ideology and its encroachment into our lives are often censored, while narratives demanding compassion for those seeking to disavow their sexed reality are embraced. Punishing dissenters to this narrative has become a nearly full-time job for the mainstream media and academia, as Rowling can attest.