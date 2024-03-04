Transgenderism is the rebranding of a sexual fetish and the on-ramp to transhumanism.

Transhumanism is a techno-religion that rejects the human condition.

Introducing the Founding Father of transgenderism, renowned transhumanist Martine Rothblatt.

Martine Rothblatt is the creator of Sirius XM Satellite Radio. Rothblatt perceives the satellite system, cur…