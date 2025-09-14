Wealthy, influential, and powerful women are using their influence to institutionalize transgenderism, an ideology that normalizes dissociation from our biological reality. They are providing vast sums of money to LGBT organizations and major educational and medical institutions.

For more than a decade, I have researched the powerful men behind the rise of gender ideology and examined why it has spread so rapidly across the Western world via the media, educational and cultural institutions, corporations, politics, and government policies.

It is beyond troubling that medical assaults on healthy reproductive systems are being framed as a progressive lifestyle choice, and that young people, especially, are choosing these dangerous manipulations in search of self-identity.

Women are facing erasure in language and law. Terms such as “pregnant person,” “womb-haver,” “chest-feeder,” and “gestator” have replaced the recognition of women’s capacity to gestate the species. The question remains: who is perpetuating this falsehood?

The Gender Industry and Dissociation from Biological Reality

The gender industry marks the beginning of a transition from our real, biological existence to a synthetic, imagined reality. Technological and biotech advancements, such as CRISPR, artificial intelligence, brain-computer interfaces, nanotechnology, and reproductive technologies, are accelerating this shift. In this context, our self-perceptions must be rapidly altered to fit the new synthetic realities.

At the pinnacle of this agenda to remake us as humans is a quiet but formidable woman. Bina Aspen Rothblatt’s drive to move humanity out of its roots in biology appears as determined as that of her spouse, Martine (formerly Martin). Bina has been by Martine’s side since he drafted the ideology of gender identity in his book, The Apartheid of Sex and created the legal structure for the gender bills used across the Western world. Together they have amassed a billion-dollar fortune and share the collaboration on the creation of a robot in her likeness, a pharmaceutical company, Sirius XM Satellite radio, and a technological religion promoting the transcendence of flesh, for which transgenderism is the precursor. While their funding of gender ideology is not significant, their ideology of transcending sex is the blueprint.

Bina appeared with Martine at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit in 2013. They presented as a “transgender” and lesbian couple and do talks and interviews together, speaking of their mutual accomplishments in sustaining the technologies which will free humanity from flesh.

The Early Roots of Female Power in the Gender Industry

The roots of female power in the gender industry trace back to a woman named Rita Erickson, who adopted the male name Reed. In 1964, after inheriting her father’s wealth, Erickson established the Erickson Educational Foundation, which funded early efforts to normalize transsexualism. Her foundation supported the gender clinic at Johns Hopkins Medical Center and other programs focused on transgender issues. Erickson was a patient of Dr. Harry Benjamin, whose organization later became WPATH (World Professional Association of Transgender Health).

While these early contributions were significant, they pale in comparison to the efforts of today’s female philanthropists.

The Pritzker Women

The women of the Pritzker clan, all billionaires, have given large donations to universities and LGBT organizations.

Penny Pritzker, with a net worth of $3.9 billion, is founder of the Pritzker Traubert Foundation, with her husband, Bryan Traubert. They use their foundation to fund the ACLU with hundreds of thousands of dollars. The ACLU has transformed itself over the years into a paragon of support for everything LGBTQ+. Planned Parenthood, which entered the transgender market in 2018, also received thousands of dollars from her foundation. Penny’s brother, Governor of Illinois JB Pritzker, and her cousin Jennifer (formerly James) Pritzker, are huge advocates and funders of the gender industry. She was highly influential in getting Obama elected, who became our first “trans” president, helping to drive policies supportive of people seeking to disown their sexed reality. These policies were carried over by the Biden administration.

Karen Pritzker’s net worth is $6.5 billion. With her husband, she has funded Yale University since 2007, when they donated $3 million to Yale’s pediatric clinic and $20 million to Yale Medical School. Yale has its own “gender-affirming services,” including family planning for those who identify as LGBT.

Jeanne Pritzker with her husband, through their Pritzker Family Foundation, have given just under $100 million in total to several University of California-Los Angeles (UCLA) departments, including education, law, athletics, and medicine. UCLA’s medical center is home to a nationally recognized “gender health program.” California is a sanctuary state for children adopting various sex identities, just like Illinois under the governorship of JB Pritzker.

Joan and Sarah Jacobs

The late Joan Jacobs, with her husband, contributed $100 million to University of California-San Diego (UCSD) Health Center. The center was named for them and helped UCSD Health become a leader listed in the LGBT Healthcare Equality Index in 2018. UCSD Health offers “gender-affirming care.”

Their expansive philanthropy includes millions of dollars gifted to the ACLU, which supports the corporate construct of synthetically sexed humans.

Rep. Sara Jacobs, Joan’s granddaughter, is playing her own political role in advancing the narrative that trans-identifying individuals need special legal considerations. Her PAC was bankrolled by her grandparents (twice).

Female Heirs to the Stryker Medical Corporation

Pat and Ronda Stryker are part of the sibling triad who are billionaire heirs to the Stryker Medical Corporation fortune. They have worked hand-in-hand with their brother, Jon Stryker, who is founder of the Arcus Foundation, a Goliath LGBT organization. Pat Stryker has worked closely with Tim Gill, the mega-donor to LGBT causes in Colorado.

Other major female power brokers behind gender ideology include MacKenzie Scott, funding millions upon millions of dollars to LGBT organizations, and Beth Brooke-Marciniak, named one of Forbes “World’s 100 Most Powerful Women” ten times.

Scott has a net worth of $36 billion and gave more than $163 million to 28 LGBT-focused organizations. As reported by Movement Advancement Project (MAP), “the unrestricted nature of Scott’s gifts has allowed organizations to pursue new opportunities, expand their stability, and invest in their personnel and infrastructure, all of which has the potential to broaden organizations’ impact and operating capacity.”

Marciniak, whose net worth is an estimated $50 million, has campaigned for the LGBT and special human rights for people who wish to disown their sexed reality, with broad reach as global vice chair of public policy at the professional services firm Ernst & Young.

Media legend Oprah Winfrey won the GLAAD Media Award in 2024 for her interview with actor Elliot Page. Winfrey oversees Harpo Productions, featuring documentaries such as “Becoming Chas” and “I am Jazz,” among other LGBT content.

The Lesser-Known Agents of the Gender Industry

In addition to the powerful women mentioned, there are lesser-known figures working quietly to advance gender ideology. Scholars such as Nicholas Matte, a female studies professor at the University of Toronto posing as a man, and Chase Strangio, a lawyer at the ACLU, also posing as a man, are prominent voices in academia and activism. Matte is affiliated with the sexuality center funded by the gay billionaire Mark S. Bonham.

Similarly, Aaron Devor, a sociologist and sexologist posing as a man, has been instrumental in advancing “transgender” studies in Canada, receiving funding from the Pritzkers.

Between 2007 and 2009, a female professor emeritus of equalities law at Manchester Metropolitan University who renamed herself Stephen Whittle to pose as a man, was president of the World Professional Association for Transgender Health (WPATH). WPATH is a discredited organization selling eunuch as a gender identity.

Whittle was part of the team of human rights lawyers who drafted and adopted the Yogyakarta Principles in 2006. The principles were developed in response to documented human rights violations targeting LGBT people. Whittle was also involved in the development of the nonprofit organization Transgender Europe.

Conclusion

To understand why wealthy, powerful women support the deconstruction of the human sex binary and the bodily integrity of women, one must return to the vision of Bina Aspen Rothblatt. She and her husband, Martine, are proponents of a technological religion that aims to transcend human flesh and merge humanity with AI, ultimately creating a synthetic, digital version of human existence.

While many focus on the teachers, activists, and politicians driving gender ideology on the ground, we must not overlook the powerful women at the top — those whose financial and political influence shape the direction of this movement. It’s time to bring these elite women to the forefront, as their role in shaping the future of gender ideology cannot be ignored.

This piece was originally published in The Federalist.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade.

