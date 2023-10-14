Megyn Kelly and I Follow The Money Behind the Gender Industry
The synthetic sex market, from transvestism to transsexualism, to industry
Here is my 50 min interview with Megyn Kelly, on the Megyn Kelly Show, yesterday, discussing the the gender industry. I was able to get out a ton of information because Megyn is an incredibly skilled interviewer. She provided excellent structure and balance for this information. She went out of her way to continue with the episode after the end time, so…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.