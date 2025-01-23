On January 18th, Mel K and I sat down for an in-depth conversation about the intersections of transsexualism, transgenderism, and transhumanism.

What a relief to be able to speak to someone who I did not have to bring up to speed. My Interview with Mel was a fantastic journey. We skipped over most of the gender nonsense, and zeroed right in on transhumanism, AI, bio tech, nano tech, tech surveillance, smart cities, the metaverse, eugenics, and the technological usurpation of human reproduction. What a ride! I hope you enjoy it as much as I did (interview at the bottom of this post).

People’s perceptions of themselves as a sexually dimorphic species are being altered to make way for exponential growth in technological reproduction. Gender ideology is the transhumanist front of the artificial reproduction industry, couched as a movement for human rights. The global revenue for these developments is already 27.7 billion dollars, and growing.



These technologies have already changed the way some babies are created. We now have the capacity to alter human genes, to make designer babies.

Surrogacy provides the “ability” to have three biological parents - if not three genetic parents (yet). Eggs and sperm can be immediately frozen and shipped (vitrification) overseas, potentially allowing for children with no knowledge of their genetic heritage in different areas of the world, with siblings and parents unknown to them.

None of this is good for the human community but it doesn’t matter because the tech is here, it is profitable, and people are addicted to convenience. Therefore, children are being groomed to think of themselves as parts for this industry.

The gender industry was born of the male fetish of transsexualism, which objectifies and deconstructs womanhood into commodities. It’s the reason governments, international banks, corporations, finance houses, law firms, and human rights organizations, are all on board for the gender industry.



This is the forced evolution of our species and has nothing to do with people being born in wrong bodies, which is frankly, the most ridiculous idea ever promulgated against humanity.

Attempting to protect children, while leaving the systems of "trans": transsexualism, transgenderism, and transhumanism unaddressed, will not be effective. Children are not being harmed because they have "gender dysphoria," or because they are uncomfortable with cultural norms related to being boys and girls. They are being harmed to support the systems which seek to undermine biological reality. The same is true for the protection of women's safe spaces. If we don't care about what these men are doing if they are not in our spaces, then we are leaving fully intact the reason the spaces are being invaded in the first place: the social and legal undermining of biological reality. We may claw back our rights for two minutes and stop the use of puberty blockers on minors temporarily, but unless these very powerful systems are addressed, they WILL keep coming back.

The new executive orders, signed by President Trump, may beat back gender ideology, if it is not circumvented by the powerful men and industries driving it, but he is backed by, and supports, transhumanists at other fronts (AGI, mass surveillance, conquering mars, genetic manipulation, while also supporting legislation for technological reproduction).

Quoting Joe Allen, author of the remarkable book, Dark Aeon, prior to the election, “The threat of technological transformation is less immediate than mass immigration or a potential death blow to our constitutional republic. But in the long run, this tech overhaul will be far more pervasive and at least as destructive. As of election day, neither Trump nor Harris have had the will or wherewithal to address this problem head on.

“In fact,” he adds, “Trump is being carried across the finish line by Elon Musk—the world’s wealthiest transhumanist. Trump also enjoys continued support from surveillance state superstar Peter Thiel and is endorsed by the reckless tech investor Marc Andreessen and his various e/acc (effective acceleration) surrogates. Any time Trump mentions AI, it's usually to boost the dream of American dominance in the field. Most MAGA influencers are along for the ride. The "Elon" fanboys got everything they wanted and then some.”

While January 20th, and President Trump’s executive order to end gender ideology, brought some needed relief to those fighting the gender industry for well over a decade, it is not nearly enough to stop the industry in deconstructing human reproductive sex for the market.

We must keep the fight going for bodily integrity, against the transhumanist death blows pummeling our species. We bought time by electing Trump. We cannot let him be carried away with his debts to Silicon Valley.

Interview also at Mel K Show on Rumble.

Mel K:

Mel K is a conservative journalist, filmmaker, and podcaster known for her well-researched, thought-provoking work. With a background in journalism and film from NYU, she has spent over two decades in Hollywood crafting meticulously researched historical dramas for film and television. Driven by a curiosity to uncover hidden truths and explore complex global issues, Mel K encourages critical thinking and delves into the connections between powerful organizations, highlighting potential corruption and its impact on nations and individuals.

More from Mel here.

Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.

