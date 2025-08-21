Jennifer Bilek has argued on several occasions that the rise of the LGBTQ+ movement is not a rights campaign at all, but a marketing strategy for dismantling the natural way humans reproduce. “Heterosexuality = bad, everything else = good,” she writes, linking this cultural inversion to an industry that packages reproductive technologies as civil rights while reducing the human body to commodities: wombs, eggs, sperm, hormones and, soon, gene-editing (1). What is presented as progress is in fact the monetization of life itself.

This is not a distant American phenomenon. It has been Norwegian politics for decades.

From Castberg to Co-mother

The Castberg Laws of 1915 were a landmark in Europe. They established that children had the right to paternal inheritance, to bear their father’s surname and to receive support, regardless of whether their parents were married (2). These laws recognized children as rights-holders, not as extensions of adult desire.

That principle has been overturned. In 2009 the legal fiction of the “co-mother” was introduced into the Children Act. A female partner of the mother gained father-like parental status in cases of assisted reproduction (3). Biological fathers were reduced to anonymous “sperm providers”. In practice, the child lost not only a father but also grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins. What had once been secured as a birthright was cut away by statute.

Assisted reproduction and the erasure of kinship

Norwegian law now permits assisted fertilization with donor eggs or donor sperm. Embryo donation remains prohibited, as does the simultaneous use of donor eggs and donor sperm. Since 2021 egg donation has been legal, but the donor must remain anonymous to the recipient couple (4). In other words, the mother’s entire kin is severed.

Children conceived with donor material may, under the law, seek identifying information about their donor once they reach a certain age. Yet only the child has this right. The family into which the child is born is denied it. The contradiction is glaring: the state declares fathers and mothers dispensable, yet concedes that origins matter enough to require a donor register.

One in twenty children born in Norway now arrives through assisted reproduction. Homosexual men are described as “involuntarily childless”, and public debate frames this as a problem of equality. The logic is clear: reproduction has become a service to which everyone has a right, even when biology makes it impossible.

Benefits for an illicit industry

Surrogacy is formally prohibited in Norway, but this has not prevented state complicity. The Labour and Welfare Administration (NAV) provides benefits to those who acquire children through purchased eggs, sperm and wombs abroad, even though such arrangements fall within the definition of human trafficking under Norwegian law.

When Crown Princess Mette-Marit travelled to India in 2012 to collect two children purchased by her homosexual friends, she did so under the protection of royal immunity. The press hailed her as compassionate. The following year she declared she would “do the same thing again” and called it “responsible” (5). Here was the establishment itself endorsing the dismantling of family bonds in favor of contract and commerce.

Legislating bodily dissociation

In 2016 Norway introduced self-declared legal sex. Biological reality was formally detached from law. Male and female became matters of personal statement, subjective and fluid. A simple form submitted to the Tax Administration is sufficient, and parents may alter the legal sex of children under school age. There is no limit to the number of times one may change.

This is not a neutral measure of tolerance. It legislates dissociation from the body. Children are taught from their earliest years that the body cannot be trusted. A boy may be told that the girl before him is in fact a boy, and that sex lies not in the material but in the declaration. In schools and kindergartens the conditioning is constant.

This is a stepping stone to what theorists call “fleshlessness”: the view that the sexed body is oppressive and must be transcended. It accords neatly with the stated aims of technology giants who promote transhumanism and posthumanism, seeking to “merge man and machine” and to create “augmented humans” (6). Norwegian law has prepared the cultural ground by teaching the next generation that the human body is negotiable, mutable and dispensable.

From monetizing nature to monetizing reproduction

Financial giants have already declared their intentions towards the natural world. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, recently published a paper stating that nature is no longer an environmental issue but a financial one. Forests, rivers, soil and rainfall are to be accounted for, securitized and traded. With over half of global GDP dependent on ecosystems, the destruction of nature is being rebranded as an economic opportunity (7).

The same logic applies to reproduction. Bilek shows how the industry packages technological fragmentation of the human body as a civil right. Just as BlackRock seeks to monetize nature, the reproduction industry seeks to monetize human life itself by undermining heterosexuality and promoting non-reproductive sexuality as the cultural ideal.

A new orthodoxy

Pride flags are now flown on schools and government buildings across Norway. Children come home uncertain of what sex means. Politicians speak openly of “more than two sexes”, and debates continue over the creation of a third legal sex. To question these ideas is heresy. Women who refuse to play along with self-declared identities have been reported to the police. The penalty can be fines or imprisonment of up to three years (8).

Meanwhile, the state pours tens of millions of kroner into “queer” organizations, including international advocacy in the global South. This is not neutral support for diversity. It is active promotion of normlessness, designed to elevate non-reproductive identities as “fabulous” while heterosexual monogamy is left without recognition or support.

Conclusion

Norway has built, step by step, a regime that undermines heterosexuality, severs children from kinship, and conditions its citizens to distrust the body itself. All of this is presented as progress. In reality, it serves the interests of an industry that treats reproduction as a market and human beings as commodities.

(Citations below)

Kari A. Jaquesson is a Norwegian mother, health & fitness professional, former TV presenter, author, researcher and social debater. She has participated in the Norwegian public debate through articles, columns, debates and reports, including on the ground in Syria during several trips 2017-2019. She is a clear voice of resistance regarding the Norwegian legislation that has separated sex from the body.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.

Notes