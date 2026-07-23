Image attribution.

The Real Battle

The greatest mistake made by opponents of gender ideology has been to fight its consequences rather than its central claim. The resistance has misidentified the object of resistance. The issue is not bathrooms, competing human rights, sports, pronouns, or even children's medicalization.

The issue is not private belief.

The issue is institutional instruction.

It is the systematic dissemination of a lie about one of the most fundamental aspects of our humanity - that we are a sexually dimorphic species.

Until the institutionalization of that lie is challenged, resistance will continue to fight symptoms rather than causes.

The Bottom Line

Gender ideology presents itself as a human-rights project. Its institutional program, however, is something very different. At its core, gender ideology is not simply a theory about identity. Its forced institutional program increasingly rests on a doctrine of technological transcendence.

The curriculum below illustrates how this doctrine becomes classroom instruction.

In a July 21, 2026 post on X, @WomenSpeakTas describes what clearly amounts to the indoctrination of children in Tasmanian schools.

The full post by @WomenSpeakTas is here.

The curricula are clear indoctrination by the state:

“The teacher first models the paragraph. Then the whole class must read it aloud together in a choral reading — “focus on pace, expression, and reading as one group.” No open debate. No alternative view presented. Just group recitation of the claim that sex is a “label given” at birth and gender is a spectrum.”

Many children are being taught by the state and other authority figures that "gender identity" is an objective fact, that castration is an ordinary alternative life course, and that sexual dimorphism is secondary to identity.

Yet, “gender” has no consistent, formal or legal definition, across the world. This lack of a consistent, stable definition results in obscurantism and the constant moving of political goalposts around what gender identity is supposed to mean, and leaves activists fighting it with ineffectual strategies of resistance.