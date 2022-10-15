The conflation of paraphilias with healthy sexuality is a dangerous one, and it is a conflation that is happening under the “gender identity” umbrella. It is posed as a human rights movement, but it is dehumanizing. This is not an accident. “Gender identity,” driven by elites invested in normalizing transsexualism and transhumanism, are part of a techno…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.