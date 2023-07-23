A once legal bastion in high regard on both sides of the political spectrum, with a commitment to defending Americans’ constitutional rights, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU), has become a weapon of the state, a defender of the gender industry fronting for the techno-medical complex (TMC) and transhumanist ideology. They uphold that human sexua…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.