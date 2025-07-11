Investigative journalist Jennifer Bilek joined host Dan Proft to examine the deeper forces behind artificial intelligence development and its connection to gender ideology. Bilek, author of the 11th Hour blog and Transsexual, Transgender, Transhuman: Dispatches from the 11th Hour, has spent over a decade researching the financial and ideological drivers behind what she calls the “gender industry.” Her conclusion: the rapid evolution of gender ideology is part of a larger push toward a transhumanist future.

The conversation began with the recent controversy involving Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok, which generated offensive, Nazi-referencing responses before the posts were taken down. Proft asked what this says about the ethical direction of AI and the adequacy of current oversight. Bilek’s view was stark: “There are no guardrails,” she said. “And the people minding the store don’t know what they’re doing.”

Bilek connected the Grok incident to broader cultural trends, arguing that both AI and gender ideology are tools being used by powerful technocratic elites to deconstruct biological reality. She traced the roots of legal gender self-identification back to figures like Martine Rothblatt, a transhumanist and tech entrepreneur who co-founded SiriusXM and created a robotic replica of his spouse. Rothblatt has long advocated for AI-human integration, including legal rights for artificial intelligences.

According to Bilek, trans ideology isn’t just a civil rights movement—it’s a vehicle for normalizing the view that the human body is a collection of interchangeable parts, ripe for technological enhancement or redesign. “Nobody changes their sex,” she said. “But we are teaching children to believe they can, conditioning them to see their bodies as commercial entities.”

She described this process as intentionally dissociative. Through highly sexualized content like drag queen story hours and explicit school materials, Bilek argues that children are being primed to detach from their biological reality. This, she said, lays the groundwork for accepting AI or technologically modified humans as the next step in human evolution.

Proft pressed further on the concept of AI-human equality, asking about the implications of granting rights to AI or humanoids, a concept promoted by some in the tech community. Bilek pointed to examples like Tim Gill, founder of the Gill Foundation, who has poured millions into LGBTQ+ causes while also investing in AI and smart home technologies. She noted that Gill’s husband became U.S. ambassador to Switzerland shortly before that country adopted sweeping legal changes allowing gender self-ID without surgery or diagnosis—a sign, she suggested, of coordinated influence at the highest levels.

Bilek argued that these cultural and legal changes are not happening in a vacuum. Instead, they serve the interests of global elites invested in AI, genetic engineering, and biotech. She cited figures like Peter Thiel, who has launched the so-called “Enhanced Games” for performance-enhanced athletes, and Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong, who is funding gene editing for human embryos.

“These aren’t isolated trends,” she warned. “They are part of a single technocratic project that seeks to redefine what it means to be human.”

The conversation closed with a discussion of Elon Musk’s Neuralink, a brain-computer interface that promises to speed up human communication and perhaps even restore sight or mobility to people with disabilities. While Bilek acknowledged the potential for good, she expressed concern that such advancements are being developed and deployed without meaningful public debate or ethical consideration.

“These tech titans don’t live in the same world we do,” Bilek said. “They’re not worried about rent or food. They’re in labs and behind screens, pushing inventions forward because they’re exciting and profitable—not because they’ve thought through the consequences.”

Bilek’s message was clear: behind the veneer of progress and inclusion lies a concerted effort to dissolve the boundaries between man and machine, flesh and code. And without resistance or accountability, she believes, the transformation may come faster—and at a higher cost—than most people realize.

I hope you enjoy my conversation with Dan Proft.

You may also make a donation to support this work, which is always appreciated

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.