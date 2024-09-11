by ‘Stepping Razor’

In her June 2014 Time magazine article entitled 'The Transgender Tipping Point,' Katy Steinmetz correlated Transgenderism to being America's "next Civil Rights frontier." The editors were sagacious in selecting Laverne Cox, a black transsexual male, to pose for their cover. The visual optics of a black man standing tall next to the words Civil Rights were deliberate and ironic at the same time.

Previously, the Combahee River Collective (CRC), a Black Feminist social organization from 1974 to 1980, verbalized its issues with the Black Liberation Movement and how it centered on the Black male and ignored Black Women and their quest for recognition within the movement, where they were doing the majority of the work. CRC also discussed its feelings of alienation in the Feminist movement, where most women were White.

Having a Black male in a dress discussing what womanhood felt like to him was sheer irony. Paring Transgenderism with Civil Rights was the missing link needed by the gender industrial complex to solidify further the notion that Transgenderism is a Civil Rights issue and not a White male fetish looking to normalize itself within the public gaze without scrutiny.

For clarification purposes, the Civil Rights Act of 1964 prohibits discrimination based on race, color, sex, religion, or national origin. This concept was visited in 1976 when five Black women seeking employment at General Motors in St. Louis, Missouri, were not selected for various positions. The case was dismissed by the judges, claiming that there was no discrimination found because General Motors at the time employed Black people and women. Within this case, the Black people mentioned in the defense of General Motors were all Black men, and the women were all White.

In 1989 Kimberle Crenshaw outlined the specifics of this case when she coined the term 'Intersectionality' to describe Black Women's unique experience within the United States. More than 20 years after documenting the dynamic of Black skin and female bodies, her theory would then be appropriated by the growing gender industrial complex spearheaded by White male fetishists and their engrossment of womanhood.

Her coined term would later be confiscated by the gender industry's 'Trans Rights Activists' looking to pitch their manufactured plight to confused onlookers. The gender industry and its utilization of intersectionality, as it pertains to Black Women, was needed by the industry vanguards to drive home gender ideology and its final acceptance by using Black women as their example of what marginalization must feel like.

In his attempt to solidify his sexual perversions within the transgender industry, the transexual male formed a duplicitous alliance with the already lived experience of the Black woman. He cleverly realized that his transexual fetish could be further accepted by mainstream society if he used the historical oppression of Black women as a leveraging tool to banter onlookers to accept his salaciousness. To gain support and legitimacy while potentially sidelining the specific challenges of all women, the transsexual male used Black women to further his fetish into the gaze of normality by using her Black as his henchman to further his transsexuality acceptance.

This was the White male fetishists' golden opportunity to finally get his chance at being the victim, and he needed an already well-known victim of discrimination to make that happen. The White male fetishist donning woman-face required people to ignore his privilege in being White and male and pay more attention to his newfound forced alliance with Black women. In the transsexuals’ borrowed marginalization, he failed to acknowledge the pattern of Black femicide rates that has spanned over two decades.

For example, in a recent study at the Columbia University Irving Medical Center and Columbia Mailman School of Public Health, researchers investigated the homicides committed against Black women. They discovered that Black women from the ages of 25-44 were murdered with firearms at a rate of 20 to 1 in comparison to their White female counterparts. The study also revealed that in 2020, there were 1,821 Black women and girls killed by intimate partners and/or a close acquaintance with a deadly weapon—a stark difference from the 45 transsexual-identified individuals who were violently murdered that same year.

The powerful White men at the top of the gender industry reached back into history and used the knowledge and the previous and current struggle of Black women to cosplay the role of the one who overcame. The issue with this romanticization of the Black woman's history within American society is problematic in that it ignores the reality that the Black woman could not escape her lived experience for a better or more marginalized alternative to satisfy a sexual fetish.

The gender industry is led by privileged White men who nefariously stole the Black woman's experience to use as their own to further their fetish on a larger scale. The transsexual male's strategy involves several vital objectives. Firstly, by gaining support from the most marginalized woman, he aims to validate his existence and delusions on a public stage. Secondly, he seeks to normalize his claims and behavior through this endorsement. Thirdly, he uses the Black woman's support to justify his bullying of other women, reinforcing his position as the "most marginalized" in American society.

Despite this, if he were not a transsexual male, his inherent male privilege within the male-dominated society would likely grant him more advantages than the Black woman. Thus, the key to his strategy is making Black women's support indispensable. Her conformity provides the necessary validation, which signals broader acceptance of his claims.

By occupying the position of the most victimized, the transsexual male shifts social attention toward himself, leveraging the Black woman's support to fortify his position. This maneuver not only reasserts his perceived victimhood but also allows him to weaponize the Black woman's endorsement against critics, effectively cementing his place within the discourse. Despite being used in this manner, Black women's support of the gender industry is more of a survival tactic than actual loyalty.

Since her historic loyalty to Black men has failed to be reciprocated, her alliance with the White supremacist transsexual male has proven far more beneficial to her societal appearance. Her being the henchman of the White male transsexual is a non-verbal lesson to those who previously held reservations surrounding her position as a marginalized woman in American society. She believes that her support is teaching others how to behave, not realizing that she is being manipulated to sacrifice herself again for men by safeguarding his sexual fetishes under the guise of progressivity.

The transsexual male often desires the power he cannot achieve in male spaces, which drives him to claim victimhood and seek the advocacy of women. He aims not just to blend in but to be recognized as the epitome of womanhood, often leveraging the support of Black women to validate his claims. By aligning himself with the Black woman, he seeks to shame other women who are wary of his presence despite evidence that such individuals can pose risks, as demonstrated by cases like Dana Rivers, who, despite being accepted into a lesbian couple's space, ended up committing horrific crimes.

Harvey Marcelin, who changed his name to Marceline Harvey after serving 50 years for murdering and dismembering two women, was let into a woman's shelter where he murdered a woman in her late 60s and was then reimprisoned. A case worker (Monica Archer) previously warned her employer about the danger that Marcelin imposed on the women in the facility, and she was terminated for sounding the alarm. Similarly, in 1993 Luis Morales and his friend raped, tortured, killed, and set on fire a 13-year-old Black girl named Ebony Nicole Williams, with Morales claiming that he avoided the additional rape charges by claiming to be a transsexual.

Also, the White male donning woman face is now allowed to redefine what a White supremacist is; by co-opting terms like "white supremacy" to describe his critics, he attempts to discredit dissent. Neo-liberalism, with its market-oriented reforms, often shifts focus away from collective social issues that Black women face (like Black femicide) to individual identity politics. In conclusion, the alliance between the transsexual male and the Black woman serves as a strategic power play, manipulating historical oppression. This dynamic reveals the complexities and challenges women face navigating these intersecting issues.

'Stepping Razor' is a writer and content creator based in New York City. She specializes in deconstructing disruptive supremacist ideologies that impede human progress. Her work is dedicated to exploring and dismantling how these harmful concepts undermine and fragment the essence of womanhood globally.

Through her Substack, 'Stepping Razor,' fosters an online community that critically examines issues related to religion, spirituality, and contemporary debates, including the challenges posed by the gender industry and gender theory. Her platform aims to offer insightful analysis and support for women navigating these complex issues.

Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.

Your support for my work has been crucial and so appreciated. If you would like to continue supporting my research and analysis you can do so with a one off donation, by purchasing my book, or with a subscription to my substack. Thank you for your engagement.