Sex Denialism

1. From Culture War to Industry

I hope this is the year people fighting the gender hydra, with its proliferation of harms across society, finally recognize that this is not a culture war. It is a war against a rapidly expanding industry built on the deconstruction of sex. And like any profitable industry, it will continue growing until it is stopped. Calling it a medical scandal, misogyny, or social contagion will not create a sustainable resistance unless people understand it as an industry.

Industries in capitalist systems must expand to survive. Once a market forms, it replicates itself. Consider that pornography, despite widespread harm, eliminating it has proven impossible, so far. Gender identity operates the same way. Even if it is eventually removed from institutions, rooting it out of the market will be nearly impossible unless people recognize it as an economic engine.

People focus on gender identity as ideology, but it is foremost a marketing campaign, a fusion of corporate power, political interests, and cultural ideology. That is why the concept of “transgenderism” entered the cultural lexicon, reshaped institutions, and was written into law. Corporations, Big Tech, Big Pharma, financial institutions, and governments do not pursue unprofitable ventures at industry scale. They remain interested in what they have always pursued: market expansion.

2. How Sexual Orientation Became a Market

The early gay civil-rights movement sought legal protection for same-sex attracted people. That protection was necessary. But once a political community was built around sexual orientation, it created new, marketable sex-based identities.

During the AIDS crisis, same sex attracted people organized for survival and power, and were simultaneously turned into a political constituency and a pharmaceutical market. HIV/AIDS drug revenue reached billions annually by the early 2000s (for example, $3.8 billion in 2000), and the global HIV drug market is now estimated at over $34 billion, and still growing.

Global HIV/AIDS spending peaked at approximately $49.7 billion in 2013, just as “transgenderism” exploded into mainstream vernacular (This figure represents total global expenditure on the HIV response, including care, treatment, research, and prevention, not just pharmaceutical revenue).

Male consumers of synthetic sex characteristics (transsexuals) are disproportionately affected by HIV, and the same clinics historically serving gay communities expanded to incorporate “gender medicine” (medical assaults on healthy reproductive systems) alongside HIV services.*

In other words: Big Pharma already had a foothold inside the LGB NGOs and medical system, and transsexualism became the next growth market. But to expand further, particularly to youth, it needed a rebrand. Enter “transgenderism”: a corporate narrative built on tech-fantasy claims of changing sex (or obliterating it altogether), pharmaceutical dependency, fetish culture, homophobia projected onto children, and adolescent insecurity. Once the concept took hold, gender identities multiplied, and the market with them.

3. Rebranding and Institutional Capture

Many same sex attracted people ask not to be lumped in with gender identity ideology. But gender identity is simply an expansion of commodifiable sex identities. A market based on sex identities cannot expand very far with only two sexes. The illusion of more sexes must be created and solidified.

Transsexualism, a fetish that deconstructs reproductive sex characteristics into commodities, already established within the medical-industrial complex, needed institutional validation for market expansion. Diagnostic manuals paved the way:

• 1994 (DSM-IV): “Transsexualism” and “Gender Identity Disorder of Childhood” merged into “Gender Identity Disorder.”

• 2013 (DSM-5): Renamed “Gender Dysphoria,” reframing the diagnosis.

• 2019 (ICD-11): Reclassified as “Gender Incongruence,” moved out of mental-health chapters.

Today, even some “gender-critical organizations,” inadvertently or not, reinforce the paradigm. For example, Genspect, is now proposing the re-pathologization of “gender incongruence,” which only reinforces the corporate fiction that “gender identity” is a viable clinical category requiring medical treatment, instead of a corporate myth aimed at profiteering. This cycles the industry back to where it began: defining children as mentally unwell for responding to a marketing system so pervasive it would make Edward Bernays shudder.

Various interests intersected here. Tech futurists imagining a post-sex world, pharmaceutical expansion, wealthy funders with paraphilic interests, and markets for technologically mediated reproduction. Whether consciously coordinated or not, the result is the same: an expanding market system that runs on profit, not ethics.

Why the LGB and TQ+ Remain Fused

LGB civil-rights advocacy was ultimately absorbed into the medical-industrial complex during the AIDS era, creating a permanent market around sexual identity. Same-sex attraction itself requires nothing to sustain it. It simply, exists. But once corporate culture built branding, NGOs, and political influence around it, it became a powerful commercial constituency, now valued in the trillions globally (PDF pg18).

That market structure paved the way for gender identity. Many LGB people reject this, understandably. But gender identity expands commodifiable sex identities beyond the binary, opening new consumer categories. The LGB marketing constituency now works as a human rights trojan horse for market expansion, and as a bridge to further identities not based on the reproductive binary.

This is why LGB and TQ+ remain fused. The “human-rights narrative” provides emotional and political cover for an industry that depends on continued expansion, including into children, and supports emerging markets like technological reproduction (projected revenue growth by 2030-2033: $50-$80.B), which rely on sterilized bodies, partnerships that do not reproduce organically, and teaching children their reproductive systems are compartmentalized commodities, i.e.; breasts, penises, cervixes, wombs, vaginas, hormones, chromosomes, genes, sperm, eggs, etc., instead of whole, integrated, biological systems, which are far less profitable.

When people detach from the human-rights branding and recognize the industry structure behind gender identity, meaningful resistance becomes possible.

For a concise overview of how this marketing system was built, I recommend the short talk below, by Catherine Kerena, a 20+ year veteran of tech startups, who explains how industry strategy targeted children.

People are finally waking up to the reality that what they were told was a rights movement has functioned as a corporate expansion campaign.

*The HIV/AIDS connection to transsexualism can be explored more thoroughly through the work of Roisin Michaux, and MOTHERS GRIM, who have informed my work.

Catherine Karena is an Australian/New Zealand researcher and education-policy advocate with a background in sales leadership, training, change management, and systems analysis. She has delivered large-scale training programs across industry, education departments, and universities, and previously founded an organization that trained and placed marginalized youth into graduate roles. As co-founder of Active Watchful Waiting and In Defence of Children, Catherine now focuses on evidence-based analysis of school curricula and child-safeguarding policy, helping parents and policymakers understand where frameworks succeed—and where they place children at risk. You can find more of her work here: www.aww.org.au, and donations to her work can be made here: https://www.indefenceofchildren.org/donate. She can also be found on the Substack platform.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.

