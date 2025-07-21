While recent headlines focus on a near-miss with WWIII, and legal battles like United States v. Skrmetti, which tests the constitutionality of banning “transgender “medical procedures for minors, some suggest that gender ideology is receding. But is there reason for optimism among those opposing it, or is the technological assault on humanity advancing unchecked?

Unlike some colleagues who believe gender ideology is waning, I argue that optimism should be tempered. Many resisting this ideology fail to grasp its core: a technological and financial project to commodify human reproduction. If you were to market human reproductive components, deconstructed from the whole biological system: sperm, eggs, wombs, breast milk, genes, hormones, wouldn’t it make sense to frame this dismantling as progressive? Gender ideology does exactly this, which explains why Western governments, politicians, international banks, law firms, and asset management companies champion it. These entities show little interest in promoting other adult male paraphilias as progressive, yet gender ideology, tied to this specific fetish aligns with their interests by transforming reproductive sex characteristics into commodities.

Women’s wombs are being used as incubators, in the surrogacy industry, for childless and same sex couples, as well as single men. The projected revenue from surrogacy is set to hit $201.8B by 2034. The projections for revenue from assisted reproductive technologies are $62.8B by 2032. Young women on college campuses and elsewhere, are being encouraged to sell their eggs with advertisements. Sperm bank profits will reach $811M by 2031. Genetically engineering DNA, with CRSPR technology, has revolutionized gene editing, including its application to human embryos, and cross sex hormones are being used, at significant profit, to convince young people their reproductive sex is a set of interchangeable parts. The holy grail of research in reproductive technologies, is creating embryos outside of a womb, with skin cells.

Why teach children they can be "created" by technology through gender identity or "transgenderism" (a rebrand of the adult male paraphilia of transsexualism)? Because technology is moving toward synthetic reproduction, and synthetic biology.

