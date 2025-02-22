Continuing to frame the gender industry as "woke" political ideology run amuck, a medical scandal, and a social contagion, ignores the enormous power and money behind what is now an industry in deconstructing human reproductive sex.

Gender ideology sets a narrative that humans are not a sexually dimorphic species. Refusal to center the power behind this narrative in discussions, and to confront it, undermines our attempts to end a grave technological assault on humanity.

The gender industry is, at core, a technological enterprise, one intent on removing humanity from its roots in the natural world, and toward greater fusion with technology . It markets the idea that we can transcend our humanity through technology, that we can change our sexed reality, embedded in every cell of our bodies.

While transsexualism and the macabre surgeries attempting to alter human sex, were made manifest in the bowels of the medical industry, with the help of sexologists, this paraphilia has been normalized and industrialized by the tech industry because it deconstructs womanhood. It reduces female reproductive biology to merchandise for sale. The normalization of this paraphilia of adult men, grooms the public to adapt to technological reproduction processes that remove men and women, as whole human beings, from reproduction.

This grooming process is particularly important for the youth, who are learning in schools that they can be created through technology, that their reproductive anatomy is both cordoned off from the rest of their bodies, and that compartmentalized, it can be treated as mix and match commodities for expressing oneself.

The gender industry is fundamentally a technological castration cult, which has been inserted into the market. It indoctrinates children to offer themselves as sacrifices to a technological god as an initiation rite toward transcendence from flesh. The destruction being meted out by this cult is happening because it attacks the nucleus of our humanity. If we continue to address the many fronts of damage it is manifesting, without addressing the monetized power at the root, we will be helpless to end the carnage. It may be possible to drive back some fronts, but overall the LGBTQI+ political apparatus, where gender ideology is being funneled into society, is extremely powerful and intent on advancing the rights of same sex attracted individuals to have their own biological children, with their partners.

Is this progression good for society? Shouldn't those who are same sex attracted, be able to create children of their own, if it is technologically possible? If not, why not? What does this mean for our species if we are no longer sexually dimorphic? These are questions that should be asked before psychologically and physically mauling children in the name of identity to support these advancements, and sewing these advancements to the market. Where does this leave families, as we know them, and our genetic heritage? Where does it leave all of us, when our reproductive capacities are reduced to commodities?

President Trump's executive orders, reestablishing reality in law, are a very good jumping off point for getting men out of women's sports. He seems genuinely interested in ending the horrific medical assaults of children in the name of identity. However, he has also signed an executive order to remove barriers for technological reproduction. He has to my knowledge, not signed any executive orders to research the ethics of where these technological advancements are leading us, before creating a further opening of markets. This lifting of barriers for treating the human reproductive system as commerce will invariably drive new research and new advancements. This freeing of enterprise in technological reproduction and research are already happening in a climate of concern about low birth rates.

If we spend another decade, immersed in discussions about sex role expressions, and feeding the perversion of men with the paraphilia of transsexualism with our outrage at their exhibitionism, we will be that much further entrenched in the industry deconstructing us for the market. The gender industry as a medical scandal and social contagion as well, fall too short of addressing and confronting the power behind the industry and why it is being thrust on us. Removing transsexualism from the industries it is being used to bolster does not serve to end them, but solidifies them. Transsexualism serves the markets of technologically constructed sex identities, including non-binary mutations, and technological reproduction markets.

Humanity is being blurred intentionally for a virtual construct – beings beyond our currently sexed borders. The gender industry is not the only arena where this blurring of reality is happening, but sex is foundational to our existence as a species, which makes it crucial for people to understand what is transpiring. We must get beyond our fear of talking about this industry in real terms, instead of the language the market has set with its advertising slogans. ‘Trans rights are human rights’ is a marketing slogan that infers the commodities of artificial sex characteristics are people. They are not.

I recently sat down with podcaster, Richie Brown, to discuss these issues. I hope you enjoy our conversation.

Author and Journalist, Jennifer Bilek, has been researching the money and power behind the gender industry for over a decade. Her work can be found in myriad publications, on her blog, on Twitter, Gettr, LinkedIn, Spinster.xyz, at this Substack, and in her new book: Transsexual Transgender Transhuman/Dispatches from the 11th Hour.

You can purchase her book at Spinifex Press in Australia, order from your local bookstore, or on Amazon US, UK, Germany, Ireland, and Canada, where it is already trending #1 on in LGBTQ+ Demographic Studies new releases. Please leave reviews if you appreciate the research. You may also support my work with a one off donation, which are always appreciated, or by purchasing a subscription to my substack.