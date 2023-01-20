The Gender Industry is Not a Human Rights Movement
Capitalizing on the Deconstruction of Sexual Reproduction
Please join me in my interview with Kal Fell of The Center for Bioethics and Culture, in which I discuss the intersections of what is being called “transgenderism,” corporatism, and technology. “Transgenderism” is not a type of person but a grooming process engineered by elites invested in tech and pharma to normalize the changing of our sex-based bou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.