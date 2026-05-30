When it comes to the bizarre situation, we find ourselves in as a society, where people are arguing to have their reproductive systems harmed for identity, and socially accommodated as their true selves, the idea that we are all functioning within the confines of a cult, still seems obscure, if not crazy, to most people.

No One Wants To Believe They Are In A Cult

No one wants to believe they are susceptible to being recruited into a cult, but cults thrive to the extent that they can recruit intelligent, dynamic people. Many have a hard time believing that bright, talented people could fall under the control of a cult and think only the vulnerable are prone. But cults intentionally enlist “valuable” people that are intelligent, caring, and motivated.

Like all cult dogma, there has been little room to discuss things outside the parameters set by the gender industry cult. Assumptions that adult men and women should be freely allowed to alter their sex characteristics because they feel like it, have been institutionally, legally, and socially entrenched. In the span of a decade, it has become a set precedent within Western cultures. For as much as critique of the gender industry is allowed at all, this position is left completely untouched.

Arguments Are Positioned Within An Allowable Frame

To the extent that critiques about the gender industry are permitted, the positions are situated within a certain frame. The health of society by being able to recognize each other’s sex does not enter the social conversations. Arguments are situated within the authorized parameters of human rights, fairness, and how to accommodate people socially, who have had their reproductive systems medically manipulated to be unrecognizable as their own sex.

Disputes abound about whether this should extend to children, many stating they are too young to make this choice, others claiming it is imperative that they too have the right to the same “freedom” as adults, to technologically rearrange their sex characteristics. These arguments are focused on individual freedoms, freedom of expression, and conflicting rights, not the health of our species, our society, or the lack of medical ethics involved in harming anyone’s healthy reproductive system.



Do No Harm And The Queering Of Medical Ethics

It is important to keep in mind that it doesn’t matter if some individuals feel good after having an assault on their reproductive systems and their subsequent “new identities.” Their feelings are irrelevant to the medical field that has, and should, continue to draw a big, fat, red line around ethics regarding surgeries that harm people and then normalize the harm socially. Some individuals desire to be blinded, have their limbs removed, and to starve themselves too. The medical system is clear here (or has been until very recently): Do no harm.

The only exception is “body dysphoria” pertaining to sex characteristics, and in Canada at least, a desire to die, which is another emerging industry.

Regarding feelings of dissociation from other body parts, the idea of medical ethics, and what is moral behavior for a surgeon, has not yet been thoroughly queered, though the line is moving, with continued expansion of the medical industry.