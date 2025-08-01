The gender industry is not merely a medical scandal, a women’s rights issue, or a cultural phenomenon. It operates as a profit-driven machine, not an ideological or emotional struggle. Framing it as a medical issue, social contagion, or gender conflict oversimplifies the problem, ignoring how both sexes are ensnared in a sophisticated technological sales campaign. This campaign, backed by influential business interests, normalizes the commodification of reproductive biology, as seen in the rebranding of transsexualism into transgenderism, particularly among young people.

The modern LGBTQI+ movement promotes new family structures enabled by technology while redefining sex as a spectrum of pleasure-driven experiences, detached from intimacy, reproduction, or responsibility. This is evident in Pride parades, drag queen story hours, and the integration of these themes into children’s media and education across Western cultures.

A society that obscures biological sex through technology, pharmaceuticals, language, and legal changes risks undermining human reproduction. It’s important to ask why this is happening. This shift may serve goals like population reduction or the development of artificial reproduction methods, such as ectogenesis, which remains unviable for humans but is currently considered the holy grail of technological reproduction research. In 2022, scientists created a synthetic mouse embryo with a brain and beating heart using stem cells, bypassing egg or sperm.

The gender industry, encompassing gender ideology and transgenderism, markets human reproductive systems as fragmented parts, aligning with advancements in reproductive technologies like surrogacy, IVF, sperm banks, egg harvesting, and genetic screening. These industries, already generating billions in revenue and poised for growth, pave the way for ectogenesis and multi-parent genetic configurations. The LGB movement, once rooted in civil rights, has evolved into a powerful force promoting a high-tech family model, detached from biological norms, and families as we currently understand them, through the addition of TQI+ and gender ideology (marketing).

Reframing the Fight

The struggle is not about “trans” rights versus women’s rights or men versus women, but biological reproduction versus technological reproduction. The corporate construct of “trans” sells fragmented human biology, reshaping perceptions of the sex binary through legal and technological means. Debating within the framework of gender conflicts distracts from the industries profiting from the destruction of young people’s reproductive systems and the erosion of biological sex recognition.

Gender ideology is not about personal expression, clothing, or freedom. Men in dresses or women in flannel shirts remain recognizable as their biological sex. The real issue is the commodification of sex characteristics through law, technology, and pharmaceuticals, normalizing extractive industries like surrogacy, IVF, and genetic engineering. Recognizing biological sex is essential for human survival unless natural reproduction becomes obsolete. Synthetic sex characteristics, unlike personal style, reduce reproductive systems to commodities, threatening privacy, dignity, and safety.

A Call for Clarity

This is a material issue affecting all of society, not a clash of group rights. Reframing the gender industry as a profit-driven enterprise, rather than a human rights movement, is crucial to breaking the cycle of confusion and addressing its impact on human biology and social bonds.

You may also make a donation to support this work, which is always appreciated

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is creator of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The Spectator World, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.