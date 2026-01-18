On January 9th, 2025, my article, The Gender Hydra is About Technology Not Ideology was published in the Spectator magazine, with a mention of the organization, Genspect, as part of a journalistic critique. The article was a pared down and edited version of my substack and blog post from January 4th 2025, sans the video at the end.

The response from the founder of Genspect, Stella O’Malley, was a post on X:

O’Malley’s post initiated a stream of ad hominem attacks in the comments, beyond her own.

My response to O’Malley on X was as follows:

I directed O’Malley to another recent Substack and blog post which I hosted, by June Campbell, which discusses some of the points in my initial article from the perspective of a retired psychoanalytic psychoanalyst, who had her own critique of Genspect’s approach (Maybe O’Malley’s resistance was to me, and she’d find value in information that was from someone within her professional purview?).

Later on the 14th, Genspect put out a statement from the organization on X:

My response to this, on X was as follows:

Of value here is a very astute post by a follower on X, responding to O’Malley, that helps to further clarify the points I was making in my article. You can read the full thread here.

In the article by June Campbell, hosted on my Substack and blog, she refers to Genspect’s framing as a “slight of hand,” which I agree with. They are claiming mental health ground while alternately promoting the idea that “mental” health treatments are not part of a medicalizing paradigm, which is disingenuous.

From June Campbell:

This morning, I was alerted by another X follower that The Spectator amended my article to take out the information about Genspect with an addendum at the bottom that reads:

“In its original form, the article stated that Genspect is proposing the re-pathologization of ‘gender incongruence.” In fact Genspect’s campaign in fact calls for the re-psychopathologization of the drive to medically transition, defined as “the obsessive pursuit of irreversible body modification.” Genspect explicitly rejects “gender incongruence” as a legitimate clinical construct and does not treat “gender identity” as a clinical category.”

Definition of Psychopathologization: the act of defining behaviors, emotions, or experiences as mental disorders (psychopathology), often blurring the line between normal human variation and clinical illness.

I have contacted my editor with the following:

Hello -------,

I am taking issue here with your recent amendment to my article published in The Spectator on January 8th, The Gender Hydra is About Technology, Not Ideology, where you removed the part of the article pertaining to Genspect, which I specifically asked not to be removed. You did this without notice to, or comment from me. Apparently, Stella O”Malley, or her agents, contacted you to state that “Genspect took issue with the article because they explicitly reject ‘gender incongruence’ as a legitimate clinical construct and does not treat gender identity as a clinical category.”

Genspect’s “About” page explicitly states:

Genspect: Recognises trans identification as a mental health issue requiring psychosocial supports.

Mental health is a well-established clinical category, encompassing specific disorders (like depression, anxiety, schizophrenia - and now, “gender dysphoria”) classified in diagnostic manuals like the DSM-5-TR, and it’s a core area for health professionals, with defined treatment approaches and clinical coding systems for billing and research. Mental health conditions are recognized medical issues, like physical illnesses, and are managed by various clinicians using evidence-based therapies.

Why was this removed? Specifically, why was it removed without any notice to me, which amends my published article without permission?

I’d like this situation addressed, and optimally to have the original article restored. I don’t mind the addendum at the bottom, if it is clear this is a statement made by Genspect, but generally, a published article shouldn’t be changed without author permission due to copyright and moral rights.

Thanks for your attention to this matter.

Regards,

Jennifer Bilek

The 11th Hour

the11thhourblog.com

The corporate construct of “gender identity” is proliferating within the psychiatric and “talk therapy” industry, which are an integral part of the medical industrial complex overall. All of this is ADULT projection. It is not coming from children. An industry is materializing to “treat” children as young as 3yrs old, who have “queer sexualities,” with “talk therapy,” as can be seen in this article by a clinical psychologist in NYC. Avgi Saketotopoulou joined other clinicians in 2025, to co-found and launch the “Psychoanalytic Hub for Online Liberatory Education (P-HOLE) an unequivocally pro-trans, pro-queer, pro-Palestine, and anti-racist group for psychoanalytic education, that is committed to decolonial practices, and to disability and economic justice.” Leaving that abomination of an acronym aside for consideration for length of this article, this is exhibit “A” that the industry which Genspect is heading: a new branch of the overall gender industry, is expanding.

My criticisms of Genspect, as an organization, come from the understanding of how the gender industry functions, how it is funded, what its goals are, and how quickly it is growing in society. It has come from an enormous amount of research and has been relayed through articles, blog posts, interviews and my book. This industry will be nearly impossible to unwind if people are not understanding this proliferation as industry expansion, and keep reading it as some social contagion akin to Anorexia, which will eventually pass.

As a journalist, I should be free to critique, in writing, organizations I feel are perpetuating this. The fact that Genspect attempts to use their “professional” influence, and their large platform promoting them as experts in a field that is not real, to undermine other perspectives, and political action is alarming. It evidences my great concerns over the years that they are headlining a new medical paradigm for a fictitious field.

I want this transaction out in the public view, for consideration. My resentment about this censorship and the shutting down of voices that are relevant, which is a constant with Genspect, comes from my concern about the way the gender industry recalibrates into new forms of harm. It is my contention that Genspect is one of the recalibration aspects. If the new “Psychoanalytic Hub for Online Liberatory Education (P-HOLE),” founded by Avgi Saketotopoulou, is any indicator, my concerns are well in line with what is unfolding and should concern others as well.

