We are living through an era of insanity. We live in a time where we are placing all children potentially in psychological danger. While this may risk sounding hysterical, the evidence is all too real. Children are highly suggestible and easily influenced. Their cognition and comprehension are significantly different from the intellectual and emotional functioning of a mature adult. And yet, we have allowed our institutions and our protocols for safeguarding children and young adults to be corrupted by gender identity ideologues.

Simple manipulation of language has caused havoc to our daily thinking processes: men can be women; progressive = regressive; inclusive = excluding those who disagree. There are the downright lies: ‘your child will commit suicide if he or she is not affirmed as the opposite sex’. ‘Charlie is no longer a boy but a girl.’ This is a context to confuse children and parents, compromise professionals, and make institutions a liability, which erodes safeguarding boundaries for children. This is especially the case in our schools and our education system as a whole.

Our education system is presiding over an indoctrination pipeline in schools that, if allowed to continue, will encourage some children to want to socially dissociate from their sex, seek affirmation that they are the opposite sex, and seek medicalization of their bodies with cross-sex hormones and surgery. But it will also affect all children in education because they are being required to deny the reality of their own eyes and to agree with the vested interests of an adult agenda.

I am a retired educational psychologist. I worked in education in Scotland for nearly 45 years, 35 years as a psychologist and before that as a secondary school teacher. Back in 2019, I became aware of a growing number of children in schools claiming they were the opposite sex. I started to research this issue. I tried to convince my colleagues that this was an issue of major concern for education, as the concept of changing sex was an adult one that had no place in schools. I spent my entire career focusing on the importance of the most robust research evidence possible regarding any intervention. I could find no good evidence for any of the claims made by gender identity activists. I retired in 2023, vowing to do what I could to draw attention to the dangers of gender identity ideology (GII).

Three years ago, I became involved with a small, multi-agency group of education, social work, and health professionals. We called ourselves ScotPAG. We have campaigned steadily for the removal of GII from our schools and public services. We have written repeatedly to the Scottish Government. We have been assiduously deflected and gaslit. There is little doubt that our government has chosen to stick with the views of activists rather than experienced professionals. Clearly, the government has backed itself into a corner and cannot (or will not) admit its terrible mistakes. Such is the government’s vested interest that it is prepared to sacrifice the futures of families and their children and the future of the education system itself.

Gender Identity Ideology in Scottish Schools

In Scotland, the devolved government has overseen and funded the embedding of GII activism into its education systems and processes. There is evidence of GII in nearly all its primary and secondary schools. GII, as a concept, is evident throughout its guidance for schools. GII is referred to constantly in this guidance, not as a hypothetical or metaphysical construct, but as something existing definitively. The fact that there is no evidence for the existence of a gender identity and that the concept is highly contested is never referred to.

The report written by For Women Scotland, What’s Happening In Your Child’s Classroom? found that 95% of schools supported self-ID and 89% of schools supported teaching GII. The report also found that 75% of schools used an activist group such as LGBT Youth Scotland or Time for Inclusive Education (TIE) for staff professional development and school planning.

Education Scotland, the regulatory body for the entire education system in Scotland, states on TIE’s website that all schools must use TIE materials.

The Power of Suggestion

The psychological effects of suggestion are well known for their impact on children and adults alike. The power of suggestion refers to the phenomenon where external cues, words, or influences shape an individual’s perceptions, memories, and behaviors. While social contagion is the phenomenon where ideas and beliefs are unconsciously spread and reinforced between individuals and groups, suggestion differs in its intent, in that it is driven by an agent or organization that seeks a specific outcome.

Many people now understand this intent to change children’s minds about our reality as a sexually dimorphic species, but few are asking why. Why are wealthy Western governments funding the deliberate cultivation of children’s dissociation from their sexed reality?

Children’s brains exhibit high plasticity, making them more susceptible to suggestion from authority figures such as parents, teachers, social workers, health staff, etc. This results in compromised safeguarding protocols because boundaries have been eroded. Some children are likely to become adept at lying simply because that is what they have repeatedly witnessed.

The Scottish Government has ensured that the provision of teaching resources, curricular materials, guidance for schools, and social groups for children are run by activist organizations, all of which function to embed the concept of GII in schools and the education system. Such ‘product placement’ is also likely to have impinged on the unconscious motivations of many school staff and on some parents who have, either consciously or not, ‘supported’ children into believing that they can and should change sex.

The evidence that the Scottish Government is providing massive amounts of taxpayers’ money to fund the indoctrination of children via the Scottish education system is in the public domain. Dan Sanderson, in a recent Sunday Times article, details some of the many routes through which the Scottish Government has directed funding. There is no doubt that the Scottish Government uses taxpayers’ money to influence activist groups to promote an agenda that indoctrinates children in schools.

Freedom of Information (FOIs) data also records the millions of pounds that the Scottish Government has channeled to activist groups in order to promote GII in schools. All overseen by OSCR, the charity regulator. The following link is only one example.

Several groups in Scotland have questioned the Scottish Government about this behavior. For example, For Women Scotland, Women’s Rights Network Scotland, and most recently ScotPAG

But the Scottish Government, at every turn, refuses to engage with the concerns raised. Meanwhile, those working in public services keep their heads down and refuse to comment. Following the money is a reasonable pursuit for understanding why the Scottish Government, as well as others, are cultivating dissociation from sexed reality in the next generation. The Scottish Government does have numerous links with Big Tech companies that provide digital infrastructures, programs for tech set-ups, and various initiatives. Scotland is also a recognized global hub for the technological reproductive industry. It pairs one of the world’s most accessible, publicly funded NHS IVF programs with pioneering, cutting-edge clinical research and life sciences. State-of-the-art developments, including AI integration into embryology and a booming FemTech sector, make its reproductive market both highly equitable and rapidly growing.

Could this be the driver for indoctrinating children and encouraging them to dissociate from their bodies? Certainly, gender ideology is convincing the future’s children that their reproductive systems are customizable commodities, mirroring the overall technological reproduction industry.

In Scotland, it’s clear that the state has intentionally set its sights on grooming, indoctrinating, and convincing children that “transgender” humans exist as a third entity, and that some individuals are born in the wrong body and need to change their sex. Children are being directed to think counterfactual thoughts and to really believe them. This is setting children up to dissociate from their bodies and develop significant emotional instability in themselves, not to mention the havoc and pain that can, and already has created, for many families.

There are serious questions to be asked of the Scottish Government - and all Western Governments - about its motivation for promoting and funding this damaging systemic indoctrination of children. There are also serious questions to be asked of public service leaders who have failed to be accountable and failed to do their jobs. To date, it appears that those in power are still too busy digging an ever-deepening hole for themselves and us.

Donations are always greatly appreciated to support this work.

Carolyn Brown is a retired Depute Principal Educational Psychologist & ScotPAG Convenor. She can be reached at scotpag.com , and on X:@ScotPag

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Spectator World, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.