The artificial sex characteristics of the gender industry are not real. They are products in a developing medical-tech market. They do not inherently alter the individuals who acquire them or endow them with any special human attributes. Instead, they primarily influence our perception of reality, serving the profit-driven agenda of the industry.
Althoug…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Jennifer’s Newsletter to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.