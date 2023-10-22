“Freedom for children and young people lies in dismantling the culturally ascribed power of the biological.”

- Gendered Intelligence (an international gender lobby group)

The “transgender child” is a corporate, legal, and technological construct. Its manifestation was necessary for substantiating the evolution of an adult male fetish into an industry of owning women’s reproductive capacities via medical technology. An adult male fetish of owning womanhood, and cutting it up for the market, is a very hard sell for the public.

Children distressed about feeling wrong in their sexed realities being promoted as having special human identities, needing protection and rights, and medical manipulation, hits the marketing sweet spot, because it cultivates our empathy.

Shortly after the two most significant and powerful LGBT NGOs in the world, emerged on the American landscape, and added the “T” to the LGB acronym, a small, 6-year-old boy, whose name was changed to Jazz Jennings, became Hollywood’s first “transgender child.” He hit the talk show circuit, first with Barbara Walters, in 2007, and then elsewhere. That same year, his family started a non-profit to normalize a medical identity, whereby children uncomfortable with their sexed reality have their reproductive organs medically manipulated. In America, Jazz has become a household name. He has had myriad medical assaults on his genitalia for identity purposes. A story book for children about his life was published in 2014 by Penguin Books. That same year a male actor, Laverne Cox, posed on the cover of Mark Benioff’s Time Magazine, announcing a “transgender tipping point.” In 2015, a reality TV show, documenting the assaults on Jazz’s reproductive sex, was aired on national television, in concurrence with former Olympian Bruce Jenner’s debut on the cover of Vanity Fair Magazine, claiming womanhood for himself. In 2016, Jazz was medically castrated for mass entertainment, and in 2017, he had his own doll.

Attempting to disown one’s sexed reality is not a human right or a lifestyle choice. It has evolved from an orchestrated technological and corporate cultivation of dissociation from reality. It is indoctrination, being spread over technology, and through our institutions, that we can lift ourselves from the sexed roots of our humanity into another type of human.

Dentons law firm and Thomas Reuters’ Nextlaw Referral, the largest legal network in the world, have created the guide entitled “Only Adults? Good Practices in Legal Gender Recognition for Youth.” The guide, created for the International Lesbian And Gay Youth Organization (ILGYO) provides an overview of practices for legal gender recognition for people under 18 based on self-determination. In other words, massively influential corporate structures are being used to create systemic social change to normalize, for children, that their wholly sexed reality is a set of interchangeable parts.