The question of why synthetic sex is gaining legal precedence over biological sex, prompts an exploration into what drives the radical and rapid social shifts to accommodate them, and their implications. Addressing the issue involves untangling language, clarifying distinctions, and recognizing the complexities of this evolving, and confusing, landscape.

If those of us resisting the radical overhauling of society to accommodate people who purchase synthetic sexes, ask why “transgender people’s” rights are given priority over women’s rights, we have already lost important linguistic ground we can’t get back. We concede the idea that there are people outside of our species sex boundary - that this technologically, corporately constructed category is real. The people who purchase synthetic sexes are real enough, but they are consumers, not a new and special category of our sexed species, which is the illusion being created for us, and that is solidified by linguistic lies.

Synthetic sexes, engineered by the medical tech industry, challenge traditional notions of human reproductive sex, and thereby, what it means to be human. New technologies are commodifying aspects of our sex, such as breasts, breast milk, wombs, cervixes, eggs, sperm, menstruation, and chromosomes. This reduces human reproductive capabilities to commodities fostering a perception of ourselves as mere components within a technological reproductive market. Women’s current linguistic, legal, and social erasure must be seen in this context, as we have the lion’s share of responsibility for reproducing our species.