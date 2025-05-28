There are thousands upon thousands of members on the social media Reddit’s “Detrans” group. There are enough detransitioners out there that books and lawsuits and more are on the upswing. The rising tides of resistance will not stop. These are people who have denounced their transgender identities and rejoined their earthly existence as males and females.

Listening to Calley Means, “an ally” of HSS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and newly appointed advisor to the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) campaign on a recent episode of The Tucker Show, one might think detransitioners just went through a rigorous detox regimen from the onslaught of harmful environmental toxins that surround us all. They likely did not do that and instead exited what is widely being called a cult today.

There is no official means of de-trans-identification but a few things are key. Requirements include disengaging from false beliefs. False beliefs installed via social media platforms, friend groups, media, and a toxic medical regime that have joined the ‘gender identity’ brigade are just false. No one is born in the wrong body, men on cross sex hormones are not women, women are not men, and the medical brigade are not gods. Removing powerful cross-sex hormones that have been coursing through one’s bloodstream is key. It could be a bit difficult to feel female while growing a beard, missing menstrual periods, and being able to deadlift 250+. Lipstick on a male is after all just lipstick on a male.

Calley Means is not alone in purporting an environmental toxin narrative. There is a growing army of experts who weigh in. Have you heard the ‘atrazine turns your kid trans’ narrative yet?

Casey Means is Calley’s sister and also a rising star in political circles. Metabolic syndrome brought about by food and environmental toxins is her rally cry. If the nation is not careful, she will be installed as United States surgeon general before long and be known as the “Nations’ Doctor.” Never mind she is not an actual MD.

US citizens need to pay attention. For the detransitioners and the families desiring raise children as males and females, pay close attention. Political activist Laura Loomer tweeted the following on May 8th. Read it carefully:

The Means Debut on The Tucker Show

In September 2024 Casey Means and her brother Calley appeared on The Tucker Carlson Show to the shock of many within the health freedom movement. Countless professionals, influencers, and others have come together under the horrors of the Covid agenda. Many have placed their hope in RFK Jr who advocated as chairman of Children’s Health Defense (CHD) from 2015 to 2023. Now their man Bobby has made it to HHS under the new Trump administration and concerns are rising.

Where were the Means duo when people across the world were being harmed by toxic injections? Viewers learn they were writing a book and building their respective businesses. Tucker was touting the Means new book, Good Energy : The Surprising Connection between Metabolism and Limitless Health. Their respective businesses ventures get highlighted.

The duo spoke ‘a food and environmental toxin’ game. Recent horrors were ignored. Few would likely disagree with much of their message, but it does not take this duo to inform the public. The causes they discuss might be worthy but will fix little in a toxic medical system that harms. It is what was left unsaid that was disturbing. I will let Debbie Lerman inform readers of some more background on the Meanses while the focus here will be on the thing called ‘gender.’

Tucker mentions the skyrocketing rates of transgenderism asking why they thought that was. Calley responds, “I’ll say this, just as a demonstrable fact, our child environment to an unprecedented degree is full of hormone disrupting chemicals. The assault on a child’s cells are unrelenting right now.” Casey repeats, “Unrelenting,” going on to say, “We know that metabolic causes are the root cause of every chronic illness facing Americans today.” That’s it. Never mind the brick-and-mortar programs, the legal warfare against natural families, the school indoctrination, the data mining for synthetic futures, the disruptive technologies, the language manipulations, the massive funding, the NGOs professing lies, and more. It is the chemicals!

Despite the message being glaringly out of sync with the horrors upon us, Tucker was impressed beyond imagination. Or was he helping make a sales pitch and drive a narrative? When Tucker calls what they are doing “evangelization” and gushes, “I really think you are going to change the world someday,” that is noteworthy.

Calley Means is attributed to influencing RFK to forfeit his bid for presidency and support Trump. Trump went on to secure the presidency and RFK Jr was put in place as head of HHS. Now Calley is part of MAHA and soon Casey could be the “Nation’s Doctor.”

The duo gush about their parents in the interview clearly showing the influence they have had in their lives. Tucker tells Casey, “Your description of your parents… just awe.” Reread the Loomer tweet.

Grady Means and A Story Not For Children

A strange baby bird emerges from an egg amidst the glitz and glitter of Las Vegas surrounded by a family of geese. The word ‘family,’ not ‘flock’ exudes from the illustration. There is no gender ambiguity. Father goose sports a tie and mother goose, named Gretel, dons a necklace. Gretel is not surprised the bird, not looking much like a gosling, would be abandoned. She announces, “It’s a little boy and we are going to call him Felix.” So begins the children’s book, The Adventures of Felix the Flamingo, published in 2020 by Grady Means.

Felix grows into a Flamingo and meets a beautiful and flamboyant look alike. “She is bright and pink…,” begins a sentence declaring the female identity. The elder bird, calling herself “the Gaylebird,” “nearly blinds [Felix] by all the bling.” A feather headdress, leopard print scarf, and rhinestone heels adorn the elder bird. The Gaylebird offers advice to the distraught young Felix. “Nothing is wrong with you. You are just gay…” says the elder bird. Ambiguity has set in. Is the Gaylebird a gay bird? Is it really a ‘she’? Can Felix really be gay? How would the Gaylebird know? The elder bird tells Felix he should now celebrate and be happy and proud.

In this fairy tale Felix becomes famous following the encounter with the flamboyant flamingo. He marries “the funny gander” that cared for him all those years. In other words he marries mother goose Gretel! The father goose and the rest of the goose family are not featured on the pages offered for preview but perhaps the missing pages do provide insights. The new couple, Felix and mother goose Gretel, go on to adopt “a giant family of beautiful and unusual birds.”

As the story ends, Felix relaxes in his armchair cocktail in hand. His new flock surrounds him. A hen roosts at his feet. The goose that raised him, now turned wife, gazes up at him. A portrait of the Gaylebird rests over his right shoulder and over his other sits an illegible plaque on a bookshelf. A portrait of a goose, perhaps the father goose, sits next to it. The book cover also features framed portraits of the Gaylebird and the goose. Is the plaque in honor the father goose? Or does it represent worldly success?

It is not ‘happily ever after’ until the author informs that Felix goes on to have a “successful business career,” “enter[s] politics,” “becomes a prolific writer,” turns into a “leading social and political thinker,” and was known to be “a bird of great style.”

Under the title on the book cover are the words, “Based on Many True Stories.” The full description written on the back cover reads:

The book claims to be about the trauma kids experience who are “confused about their gender and sexual identities.” Who creates the “trauma?” Who creates the confusion? And why can kids not be left alone and to their families?

The pages discussed are publicly available on the Surrogate Press website and represent only part of the story. Surrogate Press sells publishing packages that include design and publishing. Covers are extra. Illustrations are by Ellen Clé. Rights and profits are retained by owners. One must assume the final product met the editorial standards of all parties.

The artist rendition of Grady Means and his wife can be seen below with a resemblance to the story characters. The accompanying blurb informs the book is for “for all children (and some adults).” Means, it continues, “has seen many young friends go through that most difficult journey of understanding their beautiful, true selves.”

This creepy and confusing story should not be for any child at all. The book defies the simple language and easy story lines typical of children’s picture books. Children are not enticed by politics or business success. Creating a family with a caregiver maybe should not be celebrated. Need it be said that children are suggestible and vulnerable to messaging. Pushing homosexuality or “gender identities” on children is not appropriate regardless of factors.

John Hopkins Gender Identity Clinic mastermind of the 1960s and 70s, psychologist John Money, knew that fixating on ‘gender’ made his confused adult patients worse. It also made his experimental child patient, David Reimer, and his entire family, far worse.

Source : Endocrinologist Quentin Van Meter shares details of his time working with John Money at Johns Hopkins .

One more thing. Perhaps the editor should have asked the artist to rethink the positioning of Felix’s legs in that final illustration. The ambiguous appearance of a ‘third leg’ protruding from center of the body could have easily been remedied. This is especially true when it is no secret that pornography sometimes does accompany the rainbow agenda.

Dad’s Background

Grady Means graduated from Stanford in mechanical engineering going on to earn a master’s in engineering and economic systems in 1971. He has worked on healthcare policy in San Francisco as well as at the federal level. In 1985 he started a corporate strategy firm called SAGE Associates. SAGE merged with Lyman Cooper and eventually merged with Price Waterhouse Cooper (PwC) in the late 90’s. Means worked as a corporate strategist at all 3 retiring in 2002. Today he focuses on his writing and manages start-ups including an autonomous drone business.

In 1989 Price Waterhouse verses Hopkins set legal precedence against sex discrimination in the workforce. This would become the legal precedence for many LGB discrimination cases. In 2020 the Supreme Court ruled that civil rights protections under Title VII were extended to include protection for “transgender status.”

“Inclusion” is one of PwC’s 4 values. No fewer than 12 inclusion networks separate individuals into boxes for the technocratic era. Shine inclusion network focuses on the LGBTQ+ cohort.

By 2020 PwC became one of 17 founding members of the United Nations Partnership for LGBTIQ+ Equality (PGLE). PGLE is the cumulative result of an over 20-year march to instill all things sexual orientation and gender identity (SOGI) throughout the UN and into corporate ventures with the help of the World Economic Forum (WEF) and Sustainable Business Network (BSR). That history is summarized in Global Corporations for Global Causes. A video by BSR explains how corporations are being driven to support LGBTQ+ equality via digital tools.

Means has also written business books including the bestseller MetaCapitalism (2000) with David Schneider. The book discusses business transformation for the internet age by focusing on decapitalization.

Means also wrote The New Enlightenment: A Search for Global Civilization, Peace, and Spiritual Growth in the 21st Century where he critiques Catholicism and other religions claiming the need for, “a different God than the anthropomorphic deities advanced by doctrinal religions.”

It is unclear if Means helped lay the groundwork for the embrace of LGBTQ+ at PwC but the 2020 children’s book he authored informs that the agenda has his support. With an embrace of a technocratic agenda in business and the push for alternative identities among children, might Means be willing to throw out a belief in God rooted in the nature of man as male and female for a transhuman future?

LGBTQ+ children’s books are a dime a dozen today and troubling enough. Grady Means own flock’s political ambitions make it more so. Casey Means, along with Grady penned an op-ed “A Great Meal May Save America” in 2022. Many have watched with growing concern the devastation of the recent injection campaign. Others are living the horrors of transgender medicine. Greater problems need tackling than food.

Attack on Sex Organs

Ob/gyn Jim Thorp and others have exposed evidence that the Covid injection targets the reproductive system. The fertility harms are/were not just happening under the guise of a pandemic, they were/are also happening in the booming new specialty of ‘gender medicine.’

Not long ago the majority of Americans believed most childhood vaccines were researched and had high efficacy. The Covid agenda has shifted public trust. Transgender medicine has been a harder sell. None the less enough have taken marketing cues and professed synthetic sex identities to populate gender clinics and sex reassignment centers across the country.

My feminine and intelligent daughter did just that. She got educated indoctrinated in her brief stint on a college campus before abandoning her studies to become a ‘transman.’ She never returned from college one semester. It would be many years before we would see her again, let alone speak to her. A bit worse off now for the wear and tear (her breasts are gone), she extracted herself from the clenches of the sick LGBTQ+ industry and is doing well. The story is so bat crazy it is unbelievable unless you have been there. Many have and many are.

The public has known since thalidomide left thousands of babies with birth defects that pregnant women are off limits for novel medications. Francis Kelsey, the FDA employee famous for preventing the release of the drug into US markets, was the namesake of the Kelsey Coalition, an organization parents formed in 2019 to expose what was happening to their children and young adults when they suddenly claimed transgender identities. Patients (healthy children) were being whisked into Mengele-like medical regimens under the guise of being ‘born in the wrong body.’ The industry has high representation in US markets. Had the world gone mad?

Headlines from 2019; The National Review , USA Today and The Christian Post

When the Means siblings suddenly emerged in the political milieux I knew enough of the players in the Covid debate to know they were an anomaly. It would be foolish to think an industry as big as ‘gender medicine’ would just skulk away under a new administration. It was the not just the tweet from Laura Loomer that showed the tentacles of ‘gender’ were holding on tight.

Another Political and Industry Influencer

Many in the health freedom movement are counting on RFK to bring accountability to an industry that has harmed many. I would be lying if I said I was not paying attention to RFK and the organization he once chaired, CHD. I was. But something happened on September 8th of 2022 that made me realize that ‘gender’ was making the world turn in ways I could not understand.

To my shock I tuned into CHD on that day, to catch an interview of a female to male (FTM) transgender individual named Aidan Key on an episode of “The People’s Testaments.” I knew who Aidan Key was. In my mind Aidan Key and CHD, an organization that advocated for children’s health, did not belong together.

Mothers who had been traumatized by what the medical system had done or was doing to their own children had caught the Aidan Key episode. This resulted in the story “Minor Mutilation” airing a month later exposing a system that had cut off the breasts and removed the reproductive organs of a 17 year old girl without parental consent. Destransitioner Chloe Cole was then interviewed in March 2023 exposing her efforts towards justice after being ‘transitioned’ as a child.

Stay tuned for the next post where some interesting details on Aidan Key and more are unraveled. You will not want to miss it. In the meantime consider that maybe having Casey Means as the “Nation’s Doctor” is not a great idea

Mothers Grim is the pseudonym for an independent journalist intent on exposing the grim realities of the “gender'“ industry. She is among thousands of mothers and fathers whose children have become ensnarled in, or have escaped from, a system intent on doing harm. The medical technocracy is attempting to fashion a transhuman future in which humanity will live dissociated from their physical reality. The time to pay attention is now. What she writes is neither nursery rhyme nor folklore. Subscribe for free access to the newsletter and website.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Spectator World, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.

.