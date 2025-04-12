In November 2024, I had the great pleasure of speaking with fellow journalist, Brandon Showalter, and fellow authors confronting the gender industry, Stella Morabito, and Dr. Miriam Grossman, MD. Our conversation only becomes more relevant as mainstream media propaganda amps up, censorship is at an all time high, and the gender industry flexes its muscles against President Trump’s executive orders. - Jennifer Bilek

***

A recurring observation many have made about the cultural saturation in gender ideology is how quickly it has happened, seemingly out of nowhere. Indeed, how did this ideology take over so many major institutions so suddenly? The truth, however, is that it has been brewing for decades but few discerned what was developing.

In this episode, we speak with some prescient voices on the scene — three women who foresaw the wave of confusion and destructive chaos. Gender ideology depends upon severe censorship, massive money to fund propaganda through media, and the deliberate erasure of biologically rooted natural boundaries – all of which carry significant medical implications.

How were these three prophetic ladies – an investigative journalist, an intelligence analyst and author, and a child and adolescent psychiatrist – able to warn the public about the coming dangers before most people had the slightest clue about the morass that is transgenderism? Tune in to Generation Indoctrination to hear our discussion:

https://www.christianpost.com/podcast/the-prescient-women-who-foresaw-the-madness-of-gender-ideology.html

Brandon Showalter is a journalist and docu-podcaster with The Christian Post who has reported extensively on the developments of gender ideology. He earned a bachelor's degree in International Studies and Spanish from Bridgewater College of Virginia in 2007, a Master of Arts in Human Rights from The Catholic University of America in 2022. He is co-author, with Jeff Myers, PH.D of Exposing the Gender Lie.

Stella Morabito has published numerous articles at The Federalist about the social fallout of propaganda and mob psychology. She has been a senior contributor there since 2014, and has also written on those themes for other publications, including the Washington Examiner, American Greatness, Public Discourse, Townhall, and the Human Life Review. Stella served for several years as an intelligence analyst with a focus on propaganda and media analysis. She has a master's degree in Russian and Soviet history from the University of Southern California. She is the author of the Weaponization of Loneliness: How Tyrants Stoke Our Fear of Isolation to Silence, Divide, and Conquer.

Miriam Grossman, MD is board certified in child, adolescent and adult psychiatry. Her current practice focusses on youth who have distress about their sex, and their parents.

The author of five books, including You’re Teaching My Child WHAT?, and Lost in Trans Nation, Dr. Grossman's work exposing the origin and hazards of the sexuality and gender industry has been translated into eleven languages. She has testified in Congress and lectured at the British House of Lords and the United Nations. She is featured in Daily Wire’s "What Is A Woman?", Fox Nation’s "The Miseducation of America", and many other documentaries.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.