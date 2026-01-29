The question that presses upon us is not whether children should be permitted to alter their bodies, but what kind of being we have already become such that this question could arise at all.



We stand within a technological clearing where the human body appears as raw material awaiting optimization, where suffering presents itself as a problem to be engineered away rather than a mystery to be endured and understood, where the child’s confused utterance “I am not what I appear to be” is heard as a specification for industrial intervention.



This is the enframing Heidegger warned of: a destining, a way the world increasingly shows up for us, such that expressive individualism, biomedical technique, venture capital and genuine adolescent distress all flow together in the same current, each amplifying the others, none fully visible to itself.



The transhumanist project does not cause gender ideology so much as gender ideology reveals the transhumanist assumptions we have already absorbed: the quiet conviction that nature is merely what has not yet been corrected, that the given is always inferior to the chosen, that liberation means escape from every unchosen constraint including the flesh we did not select.



To resist the medicalization of “childhood dysphoria” while accepting this deeper enframing is to bail water while ignoring the hole in the hull.



What remains to be thought is ontology itself: what understanding of human existence might resist the reduction of persons to projects, might hold open a space where a child’s distress could be met with something other than the surgeon’s knife or the endocrinologist’s needle, might recover the dignity of limits and the strange gift of the body we did not choose.



The question that presses upon us is not whether children should be permitted to alter their bodies, but what kind of being we must become again to even see them clearly.

