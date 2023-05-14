“Transgender surgery,” and “gender-affirming care” are euphemisms that are at once political and commercial. They are used to sell the product of synthetic sexes and simultaneously an ideology that supports the product of synthetic sexes while obscuring the business end of things. For many people who support this industry the marketing of a medical assault on healthy human sex rarely registers because synthetic sexes have been sold to society as a human rights movement, as part of the LGB. At least two thirds of this cohort of people, like those being sterilized through synthetic sex surgeries and drugs, will not be able to have their own children without technologically assisted reproduction.