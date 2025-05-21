Jennifer’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin's avatar
Tenaciously Terfin
8d

Fantastic piece, full of information, thank you Kate. It’s a particularly useful piece to share with ‘beginners’ who are still at the stage of being kind and have little idea of what’s been going on behind the scenes for years. You’re right, it’s going to be a nightmare to root out, much like the common hogweed which has taken hold in a patch of woodland near my house, which is spreading into my garden. Just like the TRAs, we can’t touch it or we get hurt.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
K Tucker Andersen's avatar
K Tucker Andersen
8d

The extreme left knows their agenda would never be accepted if presented directly so have become experts at propaganda and misdirection. Exposure and sunlight are the best disinfectants but when all else fails they will to violence in their attempt to avoid being dislodged.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Jennifer Bilek
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture