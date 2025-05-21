By Kate Deeming

The poison of trans ideology, one of the most toxic belief systems to ever take root in civilization, has built a world wide network of feeder cells to promulgate its cause. One of the most notorious bridges enabling this is between the UK and the USA.

The UK was early on in adopting the #bekind mantle on behalf of the ‘poor transvestites’ in order to lay the groundwork for the new wrong body religion. This was not done via law or warfare but rather in personal ways, which ensured loyalty in high places. The book “Trans Britain: Our Journey From the Shadows,” published in 2018, indicates landmark events which inserted gender ideology into British society. It serves as a valuable backdrop in understanding the psychological takeover that allowed wrong body ideology to infiltrate culture and governance. The book exposes the gradual massaging of personal relationships by powerful and emotive personalities, how they gained the attention of those in authority, and changed our culture.

But this is only half the story.

Now embedded it is proving difficult to dislodge. For example, in April, the grassroots Scottish campaign group For Women Scotland won their court case against Scottish Ministers related to the clarification of the definition of the words ‘sex’, ‘woman’ and ‘man’ in equalities law. In other words, legally so-called “trans” women are NOT women and so-called “trans” men are NOT men. Finally it seems that sanity and common sense has returned to British society! One might think this would be enough to create - at least a pause - in the gender industry reaping untold harm in the UK for over a decade. Not so.

No sooner had the ruling been announced than trade unions asserted they have ‘not ruled out legal action’ in opposition to the clarification. Academics and artists signed an open letter calling for dissent. At the same time former First Minister Nicola Sturgeon lamented, ‘this court ruling makes trans life ‘unliveable’” and current First Minister of Scotland John Swinney iterated ‘An independent Scotland would have trans rights as the bedrock of society’. And so, it goes.

We might have been able to predict this. The Denton document, a strategy paper put together by the world’s largest law firm to advance trans rights in Europe in 2019, forensically laid out the psychological operative that needed to precede the law via relationship building, astroturfing (a top down approach made to look grassroots) and forced teaming (partnering with other popular and emotive campaigns, ie. gay rights).

Graham Linehan provides a powerful metaphor to the trans infiltration via the film ‘The Body Snatchers”:

Like the flowers in Body Snatchers, following the same predatory life cycle, the trans movement has taken root in institutions across the Western world. Much like in the film, the process was silent, subtle, and followed an identical template wherever it unfolded.

This reminds us that insomuch as we need to fight things legislatively - the real work - and the real change needs to take place on the ground. For a long time loyalty has been bred in backrooms via the emotionality of relationships, tribes and financial incentives…. And we have allowed ourselves, our language and our culture to be colonized.

A Bridge from America

In the United States, two of the biggest names (often reported on by Jennifer as in this Federalist article) bankrolling the tranhumanist religion of transcendence from sexed reality are the Pritzker and Stryker families. Both family dynasties hold immense wealth and power in business and government. But what might not be as well understood is the influence they also hold in the UK. Two notable cases have come to light in recent weeks illustrate this.

Culture & Philanthropy

Jon Stryker is founder of one of the two most influential LGBTQIA+ Non-Governmental Organization, in the United States, which has a second headquarter in the UK. Arcus Foundation is headquartered in New York City, and In Cambridge, England. Jon Stryker is also heir to Stryker Medical Corporation, which has a branch in the UK as well, and raked in $5.7B in revenue in 2025. Stryker and his husband, Slobodan Randjelović, personally donated $15M to the American Civil Liberties Union, in 2021. It was the largest LGBT-focused grant in the ACLU's history.

The ACLU argues that mandatory opt-outs due to religious beliefs can create significant disruptions in the educational process, especially when it comes to curriculum decisions. Yet they help advance what amounts to a religion of body dissociation by supporting the teaching of gender ideology in school modules while attempting to legislate away parent’s rights to object.

Arcus Foundation, with a budget in excess of $275M, along with Jon Stryker and his husband, support the ACLU with lavish endowments each year, amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars.

In an interesting turn of events their seven person board happens to feature none other than trans influencer Janet Mock, star of the television series ‘Pose'. Pose was seen to be groundbreaking in that it featured the largest cast of “transgender" performers to date. Janet may appear as no more than another vacuous and narcissistic “trans” player but do not be fooled. With soft filters and his “great hair” his sympathetic story of origin and rise to fame was a carefully constructed psychological tool to win the hearts of minds of the general public to gender ideology.

Malcolm Clark in his publication ‘The Secret Gender Files’, exposes how the glamour of drag, embraced by the BBC via the television show ‘Pose’, acts as a front to promote gender ideology, and disowning one’s sexed reality as a positive lifestyle choice. Pose is not the only pro-trans drag show that the BBC has promoted, however. Drag performers feature on everything from Strictly Come Dancing to the sitcom Smoggie Queens. It doesn’t end there. Scrolling the BBC news cite elicits other sympathetic stories about drag queens. Perhaps this should come as no surprise when you realize that 1 in 50 of the BBC workforce identify as transgender - four times higher than the population at large.

Whilst viewing figures are down for the BBC, it is worth mentioning that 90% of UK residents have a tv license and therefore have some sort of engagement with the site. Therefore the Arcus Foundation having some sort of link with our national broadcast platform would be beneficial for them in promoting their transhumanist messaging of transcendence from human biology.

Scrolling through Arcus Foundation website it is difficult to ascertain how much of their $250M largesse directly influences the UK population, however we can assume there is some significant benefit to them having their second office in the UK, along with the revenue brought by a branch of the very profitable Stryker medical corporation, recently embarking on the facial feminization market. Gender Critical Woman (@STILTish) tracked some of their funding here. One of the noticeable features of the grant funds were the common tactic of forced teaming, that is, piggy backing on a ‘common cause’ in order to infiltrate to a wider demographic. We can see how this worked in their engagement with former LGB organization Stonewall, wherein the focus was directed away from LGB and entirely to the T. We can also see how they infiltrated evangelical Christian organizations, making them evangelical not to Jesus, but toward people rejecting their sexed reality. A similar pattern follows with funding to homeless and racial justice charities.

It’s All Business

Philanthropic causes are not the only means with which the American gender lobby infiltrate the UK sphere. In April 2025 Governor Pritzker, of the American billionaire oligarchs, with enormous investments in the gender industry, as well as medical technologies, signed a ‘Memorandum of Understanding’ between Illinois and the United Kingdom.

“The UK-Illinois trade relationship is already strong; UK companies employ more than 100,000 Illinoisians and exports to the UK support a further 26,000 jobs,” said UK Consul General Richard Hyde. “This agreement aims to take our trade from good to great. It is a plan of action to promote mutual growth, the number one priority of the British Government.”

Sounds good right? Economies do need lifting but is that all?

UK firms employ nearly 100,000 Illinois residents in companies such as Aon, BP, First Group, HSBC, Intercontinental Hotels, Tate & Lyle and G4S. An internet search of any of these company names with the word ‘transgender’ elicits complicity with gender ideology - an ideology of body dissociation:

“Aon extends employee PMI scheme to cover gender dysmporphia: scheme administered by Bupa includes consultations, mental health support as well as surgical procedures”

“BP boosts benefits, includes gender reassignment surgery”

"At G4S we are committed to supporting diverse suppliers. The benefits of a diverse supply chain are clear; our suppliers play a critical role in helping us run a successful business, delivering excellent service to our customers. Greater diversity of suppliers brings a richness of thoughts, ideas and innovation. It’s also critical that our business reflects and supports the societies in which we operate, including often more marginalised, diverse communities."

“Conversations with Transgender Prisoners”

What kind of ‘inclusivity’ is bred in these workplaces by a demand to welcome individuals who seek to disavow their sex? Do most go along to preserve their paycheck? A recently completed report by the Freedom in the Arts organization, in the UK, revealed widespread fears over dissenting from ideological conformity over a range of issues. Only 10 percent felt confident to share disagreement with policies. And that’s artists. Artists are traditionally the radical risk takers. Where does that leave everyone else?

Are we seeing a new feudalism wherein survival is based on conscription to ideas ‘out there’? Insomuch as the techno-capitalist future relies on us dissociating from our bodies, it also relies on us removing us from our thoughts, our logic, our language, and our self-determination. Just as this “trans” agenda seeded itself via personal connections, and stories and in person, we too must reach out in real time and find others. In other words, we must cultivate our humanity, if we wish to stay human.



Kate Deeming is a community organizer and cultural commentator. Originally from Philadelphia and based in Glasgow, Scotland for 25 years she worked as an artist and developed performance projects for over 20 years before being cancelled for her gender critical and color blind beliefs. A long-time advocate for children and childhood her writing can be found on her Substack. She also hosts the Pink Elephant podcast, found on all podcast platforms. She is currently the Parent and Supporters Coordinator for The Scottish Union for Education. You can support Kate’s work here: https://buymeacoffee.com/kateedeeming2

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.