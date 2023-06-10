Image attribution

The World Economic Forum (WEF) is becoming a defacto government, supported by its members, some of the richest and most influential people in the world. Larry Fink, of BlackRock, the world's preeminent asset management firm with $10T in assets, is a partner of WEF, was a recent speaker there, and sits on their board of trustees. It is hardly a secret at this point that part of the plans for society and human beings, outlined by WEF, is the biological and digital augmentation of our species, which will take us beyond our current evolution. Part of this forced evolution will include genetic engineering, DNA manipulation and reproducing our species via technology, sans coitus.

The marketing of this forced evolution of our species is everywhere, the propaganda relentless, but not just through corporate advertising and in mainstream media, controlled by their conglomerate heads, and ultimately by their financiers.

Holtzbrinck Group Publishing (HGP) conglomerate, is another partner with the World Economic Forum, and one of the top five global publishing conglomerates which has its own “queer” department. Biotechnologies, that allow people who pose as the opposite sex via technology and drugs, to conceive children after being sterilized by a medical assault on their sex, are being reported on by BMC Publishing, part of Springer Nature Publishing (SNP). Both of these publishing houses are part of Holtzbrinck Group Publishing (HGP) conglomerate.