The ruling in Tickle v. Giggle was entirely predictable, and no less outrageous or infuriating, because it was predictable. Anyone paying attention could see where this was headed. Still, watching it land, watching the law formally sever itself from material reality, is something else. My heart goes out to Sall Grover, and to those who understood this was never just about an app.

Giggle, launched in 2020, was a female-only space. Not controversial. Not extremist. A simple premise: women, adult human females, had a platform/space to gather among themselves. This basic boundary is now treated as unlawful.

In 2022, Roxanne Tickle, a man, challenged his exclusion from the app. He took Grover to court. And now the courts have answered: women do not get to define themselves as a sex class if that definition excludes a man who says otherwise.

In 2024, the court found indirect discrimination. On appeal May 15, 2026, it went further. It upheld the ruling, recognizing direct discrimination, and it doubled damages. The message is unmistakable: sex is no longer a fixed, biological category in law. It is a moving target, subordinated to self-identity claims.

This is not a legal anomaly. It is the logical endpoint of a decade-long campaign to dissolve the sex binary, not through democratic consensus, but through institutional capture, and capital tyranny.

We watched it happen in real time.

Splintering Biology From Law

In 2017, at Canada’s Senate hearings on Bill C-16, Jordan Peterson stood up and said the quiet part out loud: the state was about to compel speech. Not just regulate conduct but compel belief. If refusing to use mandated pronouns could be deemed harassment, then the law was no longer neutral. It was ideological enforcement.

Peterson warned that the concept of identity being written into law, fluid, subjective, detached from the body, was incoherent. Identity is not something you declare into existence, he argued. It is constrained by reality. Strip away those constraints, and you don’t liberate people, you destabilize the very categories law depends on.

Across the same hearings, feminist, Meghan Murphy articulated the other half of the trap: “gender is a social construct.” That claim, imported from decades of academic theory, popularized through feminism, and psychologists like Dr. John Money, collapses sex into culture. If gender is constructed, and identity is self-defined, then sex itself becomes negotiable.

And once sex is negotiable, women cease to exist as a coherent class.

Now, this is not just theoretical anymore. It is law.

A Failure Of Logic And Strategy

The failure, both strategic and intellectual, came when this premise went largely unchallenged. Instead of holding the line on reality, the fight was reframed as one of safety: women versus predatory men in female spaces. A real concern, but a losing argument. It ceded the foundation while arguing over symptoms.

The result is the grotesque spectacle we have now: a manufactured conflict between “women’s rights” and “trans rights,” as if they are both naturally occurring categories bumping up against each other, rather than the inevitable outcome of redefining sex out of existence.

Meanwhile, the deeper drivers of this shift remain conveniently obscured.

We are living through a period in which the human body, especially the reproductive body, is being broken down into parts, services, and markets: IVF, surrogacy, gamete sales, cryopreservation, donor programs, gamete intrafallopian transfer preimplantation, genetic testing, assisted hatching, and lots of lawyering to govern these processes.

Reproduction is no longer a unified biological process but a global industry. Sex, under this model, becomes modular. Optional. Reconfigurable.

Is it really so surprising that the culture has followed suit? That the law is now doing the same?

Australia, where the case of Tickle Vs Giggle was decided, is not just any jurisdiction. It is a global leader in assisted reproductive technology. A significant percentage of its children are conceived through IVF. The same society that is technologically disassembling reproduction is legally disassembling sex. Some Australian schools are teaching 7–10-year-olds about reproductive technologies, such as IVF and donor conception, typically within secondary school health curriculum. These topics are increasingly included to reflect diverse family structures (Hello, LGBTQI+ Inc.) and modern fertility challenges (same sex attraction and sterilizing the next generation for identity purposes creates a lot of fertility challenges), often under the banner of comprehensive sexuality and relationships education, removed from any market analysis.

You can call that coincidence if you like. I don’t, and the vast amount of capital that has gone into promoting dissociation from sexed reality as progressive, supports me.

What Tickle v. Giggle reveals is not compassion, not progress, not the expansion of rights, but the collapse of a category and the opening of markets from that splintering. When a category collapses, the people defined by it lose their footing. Women are simply the first to feel the full force of this tyranny. However, reproductive sex impacts us all and it won’t be long before everyone is reeling from this implosion of reality.

Women are now being told, in effect, that they are not a biological class with shared boundaries, but an identity open to anyone who claims it. That their spaces are not theirs to define. That their objections are discriminatory. That reality itself is negotiable.

Refusing The Anti-reality Notion Of “Transgender People”

This is not liberation. It is erasure and marketing dressed up as inclusion and compassion.

And it will not stop here.

Because once the law untethers itself from material reality, supported by medical technologies moving faster than our perceptions about these changes can keep up, there is no limiting principle. If sex can be redefined, what can’t? What category remains stable? What boundary holds?

Increasingly, the answer is none. Castration has already become “gender medicine,” media conglomerate propaganda functioning as cult indoctrination has become “cultural contagion,” right is wrong, and fetishes are progressive identities. I’m reminded of a George Carlin comedy routine on the power of renaming reality with soft language.

This is why this case matters. Not because of Giggle. Not because of Tickle. But because it exposes the mechanism: redefine the category, institutionalize the redefinition, and then attack anyone who refuses to comply. It is a political and market assault on the foundation of reality itself, not just women’s rights.

Women won’t be the only ones to feel the full force of this process. They are simply the first.

There is a way out, but it requires something that has been in short supply: the willingness to say no to the concept of a third category of sexed individuals. To say that sex is real and binary. That it matters. That law cannot function if its foundational categories are dissolved into subjective claims.

Until that happens, decisions like this will continue. And each one will move the line a little further, until there is nothing left to defend.

Donations are always greatly appreciated to support this work.

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Spectator World, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.