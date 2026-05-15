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Laura
7d

Powerful piece. Have to say, I’m feeling sick right now.

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1 reply by Jennifer Bilek
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Sunseeker
7d

A legal "safe space" is thus created to continue on treating patients as a science project where they are not safe.

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