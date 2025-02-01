It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.

—Upton Sinclair

Why would Tim Gill, a gay man, intensely committed to the rights of people who are same sex attracted, spend so much money helping to institutionalize an ideology that undermines the reality of the human sex binary, upon which gay rights depend?

Without the human sex binary of male and female, same sex attraction makes no sense. It doesn’t seem to bother Gill, a mega-donor for the institutionalization of gender ideology. He, like many other powerful, and rich, gay men don’t seem to have any issue with the contradiction.

Andy Kroll of Rolling Stone has referred to Gill as “the nation’s most powerful force for LGBTQ+ rights.” Since he left his computer software company, Quark Inc. in 1994, he has spent over half a billion dollars to protect the rights of men and women who are same sex attracted to live gracefully in society, instead of being treated as social outcasts. Gill founded Gill Foundation with revenue from the sale of Quark Inc. He is now invested in AI.

Gill’s work did not win hearts and minds. The process of securing gay rights was top-down and relied on Gill’s wealth to financially brow beat adversaries, over the course of two decades. With the help of Pat Stryker, sister to Jon Stryker, founder of Arcus Foundation, and heir to the same Stryker Medical corporation fortune as her brother, they managed to turn Colorado from a red state to a blue state. With Jared Polis, Governor of Colorado, and Rutt Bridges, a democratic politician in Colorado and petroleum geologist, they became known as the four horseman of Colorado politics. They were alternately called the gang of four, for their aggressive use of their money and clout. Jon Stryker, the Founder of Arcus Foundation, the second most significant LGBTQI+ NGO in America, is also gay, and driving gender ideology globally. Gender ideology deconstructs the sex boundary between men and women and promotes it as a unique way to be human and deserving of non-discrimination rights in law. Jon Stryker and Gill are friends. Together they have poured over a billion dollars into securing rights for individuals who are same sex attracted to marry and live in American society gracefully. They have handpicked other rich philanthropists to fund the coffers of what is now, a conglomerate of pressure with a marketing constituency worth $4.7 trillion. The LGBTQI+ political structure, and marketing constituency, is now promoting the attempted transcendence from sexed reality, through technology, as a human right.

In 1992, Tim Gill entered the political arena after Initiative 2 passed in Colorado. This amendment prohibited the state of Colorado and any of its political subdivisions from adopting or enforcing any law or policy which provides that homosexual, lesbian, or bisexual orientation, conduct, or relationships constitutes or entitles a person to claim any minority or protected status, quota preferences, or discrimination.

In response, and preceding the emergence of the Gill Foundation, Gill founded the Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado, in 1994. He used the same strategies he would later use on a much larger scale for the Gill Foundation, donating to charities as well as to Colorado institutions, libraries, clinics and museums, to show commonalities between the gay and straight “communities,” while building alliances. Current Gill Foundation grants fund STEM education, support for Colorado public broadcasting stations, and statewide LGBTQI+ service and advocacy organizations. It is based in Denver. With the Gill Foundation, the Gay & Lesbian Fund for Colorado has awarded more than $52 million in grants since its inception.

In 2001, after having secured a legal win for gay marriage in the U.S., and simultaneously with Jon Stryker forming Arcus Foundation, Gill set his sights on support for a new constituency: Transvestic fetishists, who adopted female attire and mannerisms for erotic arousal, and transsexuals who appropriated female sex characteristics with medical technology, as new sexual minorities needing human rights protections. Gender identity was added to his foundation, adopting the term “transgender” for a fetish of adult men, claiming:

“It’s as simple as the advice offered by Gender PAC Executive Director Riki Wilchins at the Gill Foundation’s Out Giving National Donor Conference in September of 2000: “The moral center of a movement is defined by how well and how long we fight for those who are not us, for those more easily left behind.” While our movement has grown and diversified—including an increase in the number of organizations that work on gender issues—many of our organizations have “left behind” transgender communities. Others have incorporated transgender issues into their visions and into their programming. Earlier this year, we revised our mission to include gender identity— recognizing the growing number of transgender organizations in social change work and furthering the awareness about the connections between sexual orientation and gender identity. The moral center is shifting.”

As with Arcus Foundation, it was not enough to fund institutions to promote social acceptance for those feeling desire for individuals of their same sex, it was important to institute a legal identity out of that attraction, constituting a minority population worthy of non-discrimination rights, and ultimately marriage rights. For Gill, capturing the media was key. While Arcus Foundation funded NPR Public Radio, Gill Foundation announced a $1.3 million one-time gift to Rocky Mountain PBS, in 2012, through the donation of its building in Colorado Springs.

With the gift, Rocky Mountain PBS created the “Tim Gill Center for Public Media,” described as a collaborative initiative led by Rocky Mountain PBS to create cross-platform content for public media. The new center also continued to offer free public meeting space to local nonprofits.

“This catalytic investment is the largest private donation in our 56-year history,” said Doug Price, president and chief executive of Rocky Mountain PBS, at the time. “Because of the generosity of the Gill Foundation and Tim Gill, Rocky Mountain PBS will create the Tim Gill Center for Public Media to serve as a place for collaboration, innovation and engagement in Southern Colorado and beyond.”

Rocky Mountain PBS led the center’s programs in collaboration with partner organizations that include the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs, Colorado College and KRCC 91.5 FM, Pikes Peak Community College, Pikes Peak Library District, and the Rocky Mountain Community Radio group which represented 16 public and community radio stations around the state.

To slow and prevent the harmful spread of what Gill considered misinformation about LGBTQI+ people online, Gill Foundation grantee GLAAD, launched a first-ever baseline industry standard for LGBITQI+ safety on social media in 2021, which found that all platforms are unsafe for LGBTQI+ users and identified 22 policy recommendations for improvement. Leveraging the $4.7 marketing constituency of what has morphed into the LGBTQI+ cartel, GLAAD, directs the media and entertainment industry in what it can and cannot say about gender identity ideology.

The report sparked immediate changes, including (then) Twitter, adding explicit protections for LGBTQI+ users to its content policy and TikTok addressing misgendering in its internal content moderation guide. That is, until Elon Musk bought Twitter, and there was an excoriated rollback of policies regarding misgendering and deadname usage for those denying sexed reality.

But what is the connection between same sex attraction and gender identity, an amorphous term wreaking havoc in society? Was the push for gay marriage only about social acceptance?