While many people are engaging in discussions about, and resistance to, the gender industry, they often do so as if there are distinct categories of people for whom special human rights must be created. This approach, however, will never end the assault on humanity that this system represents. Every time individuals are labeled as "trans," it reinforces the separation of people from the boundaries of our sexed reality. It perpetuates an illusion. The longer we fail to reclaim our language, the deeper we become embedded in this system, and the more real this constructed separation becomes—until we’re living in a distorted, virtual reality.

This is the core of gender ideology: the belief that people are not their sexed bodies, but rather individuals with sexed bodies that can be deconstructed into parts for the market, creating a false sense of transcendence from the whole.

Creating human rights frameworks for those trying to identify outside of humanity by denying sexed reality is a misguided endeavor.

This tyrannical construct, which places people outside the reality of sexed humanity, has been established through forced language—language that deconstructs what it means to be human. It needs to be deconstructed in return.

If women’s rights—or anyone’s human rights—are framed in opposition to this constructed reality of people who seek to identify outside the boundaries of sex, there will be no meaningful victories for anyone. This is not a civil rights movement, but rather an anti-reality, transhumanist campaign that seeks to normalize eugenics. It is a totalitarian system. If we allow the continued deconstruction of humanity under the guise of human rights for the marginalized, we are merely lining up for our own demise.

I recently sat down with podcast host, Petra Bueskens to explore the intersections of technology, transgenderism, and transhumanism. We discussed my decade-long research into the philanthropic and financial backing of the “transgender” movement, revealing a complex web of big money from various sectors driving what I identify as a new industry of 'embodied dissociation.' The conversation delved into the political, economic, and social implications of this funding, highlighting the deep connections to a broader transhumanist agenda. I hope our discussion inspires you to action.

Petra Bueskens is an Honorary Fellow at Federation University, a psychotherapist in private practice, and a small farmer. She is the author of Modern Motherhood and Women's Dual Identities (2018), and several anthologies including Mothering and Psychoanalysis (2014), Nancy Chodorow and The Reproduction of Mothering (2020) and Heterodox Feminism (forthcoming). She has written opinion pieces for UnHerd, The Spectator, Areo Magazine, Fairer Disputations, The Huffington Post and others. She is current president of Maternal Scholars Australia and a member of GETA (Gender Exploratory Therapy Association). You can find Petra on substack at Veriditas

Jennifer Bilek is an investigative journalist who has tracked the funding of the gender industry for over a decade. She is author of the The 11th Hour, a platform highlighting the connections between technology, transsexualism, and transhumanism. Her research into the philanthropic backers of the gender industry has been utilized for legal briefs, and platformed in myriad publications, films, and other media in the US and internationally. She has appeared on The Megyn Kelly Show, Steven Bannon’s War Room, and James Patrick’s Big Picture, and on various other platforms and podcasts. She has been featured in films such as No Way Back (2023), Gender Transformation (2023), and The Gender Delusion (2023). Her work has been published in numerous books and magazines, among which: First Things, Tablet, Human Events, The Federalist, The American Mind, and in the anthology Female Erasure. She is the author of Transsexual Transgender Transhuman: Dispatches From the 11th Hour.